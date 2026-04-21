Liverpool news: Reds 'expectation' over Arne Slot future revealed ahead of summer

By Carter White | 21 Apr 2026 16:23

Liverpool are reportedly set to keep head coach Arne Slot at the club past the end of this season.

The Dutch manager avoided an embarrassing result over the weekend, when the Reds secured a late victory in the Hill Dickinson's first-ever Merseyside derby, beating Everton 2-1 in the Premier League.

Playing in his final match as a Liverpool player against the Toffees, club legend Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the visitors, before captain Virgil van Dijk headed home a 100th-minute winner.

The Reds are actively preparing for the departure of Salah this summer, with the current Premier League champions supposedly ready to launch an approach for RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande.

With Hugo Ekitike recently suffering a serious Achilles injury, Liverpool's forward ranks appear especially limited heading towards the new season, meaning that they could also dip into the market for a central striker.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Slot 'expected' to stay at Liverpool past summer

According to Sky Sports News, under-pressure head coach Slot is expected to remain in charge at Anfield for the beginning of the 2026-27 Premier League term, when Liverpool will be looking to challenge for the title once again.

After cantering to a first-placed finish in the top flight during the 47-year-old's debut campaign, the Reds have fallen off the trophy-chasing pace in 2025-26, heading towards a season without major silverware.

However, it is understood that Slot will keep his role at the Merseyside club into 2026-27 with Liverpool on course to qualify for the Champions League with a top-five finish in the Premier League.

Following that dramatic late success at the Hill Dickinson, Salah and company sit in fifth spot in the top-flight standings, seven points ahead of an out-of-sorts Chelsea outfit in sixth position with five matches remaining.

It is believed that Slot has retained the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy despite a challenging campaign - one in which his side struggled to adapt to the growing physicality of the Premier League.

© Iconsport / Nigel Roddis, Sportimage, SPI

Fan base split on Slot

Spending just under £450m during the 2025 summer transfer window after lifting the Premier League title in May of that year, Liverpool were fully expected to compete for the English crown once again in 2025-26.

However, it quickly became clear that the Reds were going to fall short of pre-season expectations, and they now sit 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal as the campaign draws to a close.

Failure to cope with the more direct approach of opposition has been a major issue for Liverpool this term, alongside a number of high-profile injuries to summer arrivals Alexander Isak and Ekitike.