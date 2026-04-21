Preview: Levante vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 21 Apr 2026 16:07

Relegation-threatened Levante will be looking to boost their survival hopes when they host Sevilla at the Ciutat de Valencia on Thursday evening in a crucial La Liga encounter.

Both sides find themselves embroiled in the bottom half of the table, and with the season entering its final stages, the stakes could hardly be higher for two clubs desperate to avoid the drop to LaLiga2.

Match preview

Levante head into Thursday’s fixture showing encouraging signs of a late-season revival, having amassed three wins from their last six La Liga outings to offer genuine hope that their top-flight status can still be preserved.

The most recent of those victories came narrowly, as Carlos Espi’s 83rd-minute strike secured a 1-0 win over Getafe - a result that encapsulated the battling qualities Luis Castro has worked hard to instil in his side during the second half of the campaign.

Castro’s tactical adjustments appear to be bearing fruit, with Levante displaying an improved organisation and defensive commitment that were largely absent during the more difficult stretches of their season.

Their overall record of seven wins, eight draws and 16 defeats reflects how difficult life in the top flight has been for a side promoted as Segunda Division champions last season, yet the recent upturn suggests a team beginning to find its identity at precisely the right moment.

At home, Levante have managed four victories from 16 attempts, alongside five draws and seven defeats, and they carry the second-worst home record in La Liga - 17 points from 16 games - meaning the Ciutat de Valencia has offered little of the fortress-like protection their survival bid demands.

Currently rooted in 19th place with 29 points, Levante sit six points behind 14th-placed Valencia, and while the gap to safety remains surmountable on paper, every point from here carries enormous weight with only a handful of fixtures remaining.

The first meeting between these sides this season will offer Levante some encouragement, with the hosts having claimed a 3-0 victory over Sevilla in January - their first win in nine attempts against Los Nervionenses, a sequence that underlines just how dominant Sevilla have historically been in this fixture, with eight wins and one draw from their last 10 meetings prior to that result.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Sevilla, meanwhile, arrive at the Ciutat de Valencia having endured their own turbulent campaign, sitting 16th in the table with 34 points and facing the very real prospect of a first relegation since 1999-2000.

Luis Garcia Plaza’s side have lost three consecutive league fixtures against Barcelona, Valencia and Real Oviedo in recent weeks, but they arrested that slide last time out, defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan through an Akor Adams penalty and a Nemanja Gudelj strike.

That victory will have provided a significant boost to morale, yet Sevilla’s away form remains a pressing concern, with Garcia’s side having won just four of their 15 road fixtures while suffering eight defeats - a travelling record that hardly inspires confidence heading into a ground where the hosts will be desperate to perform.

With Levante six points from safety and Sevilla only marginally more comfortable, this fixture carries the feel of a six-pointer; a home win would drag Sevilla deeper into the relegation fight, while a Sevilla victory would push Levante closer to the second tier with precious little time to respond

Levante La Liga form:

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Sevilla La Liga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / GSI

Levante will be without Roger Brugue, who remains a major doubt with a ligament injury, while Unai Elgezabal is also sidelined with a muscle problem and is not expected to return until early May.

Twenty-year-old Espi has been one of the brightest sparks in an otherwise difficult campaign, contributing 10 goals in 20 La Liga appearances, and the forward is expected to retain his place after netting the winner against Getafe.

Pablo Martinez and Ugo Raghouber are both in contention to start in midfield, with 20-year-old Kareem Tunde set for what would be his 16th La Liga appearance of the season from the right flank.

Ivan Romero is expected to lead the attack, the 25-year-old having scored five times in 27 La Liga appearances this season.

Sevilla will be without Marcao (knee) and Cesar Azpilicueta (hamstring), the latter not expected to return until early May.

Lucien Agoume returned from suspension in the win over Atletico Madrid and is set to continue in midfield alongside Nemanja Gudelj and Manu Bueno.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez; Tunde, Martinez; Raghouber, Olasagasti; Espi, Romero

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Oso, Salas, Castrin, Sanchez; Bueno, Gudelj, Agoume, Vargas; Adams, Romero

We say: Levante 1-1 Sevilla

Levante’s recent form and the backing of a home crowd fighting for survival make them a dangerous proposition, suggesting the hosts are capable of finding the back of the net against a Sevilla side that has looked fragile on the road.

However, Garcia’s side showed real character in defeating Atletico Madrid and will be determined to build on that result, making a hard-fought draw the most likely outcome in what promises to be a tense, nervy encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.