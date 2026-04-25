Preview: Espanyol vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 14:58 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 15:00

Still waiting for their first victory of 2026, Espanyol will continue their La Liga campaign at home to relegation-threatened Levante on Monday night.

Espanyol are 12th in the La Liga table, with the Catalan outfit falling out of European contention due to their form this year, while Levante are 19th, three points from safety.

Match preview

Espanyol had the look of a team capable of finishing in the top four with their form in the first half of the campaign, but the Catalan side are still waiting for their first victory of 2026.

Indeed, the White and Blues have not triumphed since a 2-1 success over Athletic Bilbao on December 22, which has seen them drop into 12th spot in the division.

Espanyol are now six points behind sixth-placed Getafe, while they are only actually four points outside of the relegation zone, which is an indication of their struggles this year.

Manolo Gonzalez's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, and they have suffered four losses from their last five games in Spain's top flight.

Espanyol lead the overall head-to-head record with Levante, having posted 17 wins and suffered 10 defeats, while 16 of their 43 games have finished all square.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The reverse match between the two sides earlier this season finished 1-1, but Levante have not overcome Espanyol since June 2020, with three of their last five games being won by the Catalan side, including a 2-1 success in the corresponding game during the 2023-24 campaign.

Levante have 32 points to show from their 32 league matches this season, which has left them in 19th spot in the table, three points from the safety of 17th.

The Frogs have actually won three of their last four league games, including their last two against Getafe and Sevilla, but other teams at the bottom are also picking up points.

Luis Castro's side have won eight, drawn eight and lost 16 of their 32 games, and it is a fascinating battle at the bottom, with Mallorca back in trouble after losing to Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

Levante have actually picked up 12 points from their 15 away league games this season, while Espanyol only have the 16th-best home record in the division.

Espanyol La Liga form:

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Levante La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Espanyol will again be without the services of long-term absentee Javi Puado, while Fernando Calero requires a late fitness test before his availability can be determined.

The hosts will receive a definite boost, though, with Urko Gonzalez available again following a suspension, and the midfielder is set to return to the starting side.

Kike Garcia is the team's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on eight occasions, and the 36-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Levante, meanwhile, will be without the services of Roger Brugue, Unai Elgezabal and Kareem Tunde for Monday's contest due to fitness problems.

Ivan Romero is also out of the match, with the forward picking up a milestone yellow card in the team's 2-0 success over Sevilla last time out.

Carlos Espi has scored eight times in 19 La Liga appearances during an impressive campaign, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 20-year-old.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero; Gonzalez, Terrats; Ngonge, Exposito, Dolan; K Garcia

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Moreno, De la Fuente, Sanchez; V Garcia, Olasgasti, Raghouber, Martinez, Alvarez; Espi

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Levante

Levante's form is impressive, and with Espanyol still waiting for their first victory of 2026, we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for a point on Monday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.