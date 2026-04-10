Team News: Barcelona vs. Espanyol injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday night.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Espanyol occupy 10th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.
BARCELONA VS. ESPANYOL
BARCELONA
Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring)
Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ankle), Pedri (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; E Garcia, Gavi; Yamal, F Lopez, OImo; F Torres
ESPANYOL
Out: Javi Puado (knee), Clemens Riedel (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Ngonge, Gonzalez, Milla, Lozano, Dolan; Fernandez