Team News: Barcelona vs. Espanyol injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 17:30

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday night.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Espanyol occupy 10th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ankle), Pedri (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; E Garcia, Gavi; Yamal, F Lopez, OImo; F Torres

ESPANYOL

Out: Javi Puado (knee), Clemens Riedel (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Ngonge, Gonzalez, Milla, Lozano, Dolan; Fernandez