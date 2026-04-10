La Liga Gameweek 31
Barcelona
Apr 11, 2026 5.30pm
Camp Nou
Espanyol

Team News: Barcelona vs. Espanyol injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Espanyol injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday night.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Espanyol occupy 10th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

BARCELONA VS. ESPANYOL

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ankle), Pedri (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; E Garcia, Gavi; Yamal, F Lopez, OImo; F Torres

ESPANYOL

Out: Javi Puado (knee), Clemens Riedel (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Ngonge, Gonzalez, Milla, Lozano, Dolan; Fernandez

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