Robert Lewandowski future: Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick addresses 37-year-old's contract situation

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 16:37

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said that it is 'not a good idea' to discuss Robert Lewandowski's future at such a vital stage of the campaign.

Lewandowski's contract with the Catalan outfit is due to expire at the end of the season, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

The 37-year-old has again been a key contributor this season, scoring 17 times and registering three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, but as it stands, the experienced striker will be leaving the club on a free transfer.

Flick was again quizzed on Lewandowski's future when he spoke to the media to preview Saturday's La Liga clash with Espanyol.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona is due to expire this summer

The German said that he needs every player focused on their job at such a key stage of the season and therefore insisted that talk surrounding any potential exits must be placed on hold.

"I’ve already answered this question at every press conference. I don’t think it’s a good idea," Flick told reporters on Friday.

“We’ve got a lot at stake and everyone needs to be focused on what’s coming up. It’s not the right time to talk about this. Besides, that’s Deco’s job.”

Lewandowski is unlikely to start the Catalan derby, with the Poland international expected to be kept fresh for next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona lost 2-0 to Atletico in the first leg of their last-eight clash and are therefore up against it when it comes to a potential semi-final spot.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

How has Lewandowski performed for Barcelona?

Lewandowski made the move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has been an incredible signing for the Catalan outfit.

The centre-forward has scored 118 goals and registered 23 assists in 186 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, including 81 goals and 19 assists in 128 La Liga matches.

Lewandowski has been a huge success story at Barcelona, and he could potentially help the Catalan side win La Liga and the Champions League before the end of the season, although the team face an uphill task in the European Cup.