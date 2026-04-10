Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana ace Marc Bernal lined up for 'shock' exit as key meeting is held

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 18:48 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 18:50

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal during this summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old was out between August 2024 and August 2025 due to a serious knee injury, and he is currently on the sidelines with an ankle problem, but it is a short-term issue.

Indeed, the midfielder could potentially return against Atletico in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.

Bernal is regarded as one of the best young talents at Barcelona, and he has made 28 appearances for the Catalan giants this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

© Imago

Atletico 'hold meeting' to discuss potential Bernal deal

However, Barcelona's financial issues mean that sales will occur this summer, and an exit for Bernal has not been ruled out despite his importance to the Catalan side.

According to AS, Mateu Alemany, who is Atletico's director of football, has held a meeting with one of Bernal's agents to discuss a possible summer move.

The report claims that Atletico's desire to sign a midfielder this summer has led to them stepping up their interest in Bernal, who has scored five goals and registered one assist in 31 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions since breaking into the first team.

Bernal has two goals and one assist in 17 La Liga appearances this season, while he has also managed one goal in six outings in the Champions League.

© Imago

Could Barcelona seriously allow Bernal to join Atletico?

Bernal is a brilliant talent, and it would be a shock if Atletico were allowed to sign him during this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona will have to move some players on at the end of the season in order to boost their squad for the 2026-27 campaign, but allowing Bernal to leave would send out the wrong message.

The Catalan outfit should be building their team around the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Bernal and Lamine Yamal, with older players and those on the fringes instead being moved on.