Arsenal receive new double injury boost for Bournemouth battle after unexpected Eberechi Eze return

By Ben Knapton | 10 Apr 2026 18:19

Arsenal have been handed another double injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Bournemouth, as Piero Hincapie and Leandro Trossard were pictured in training on Friday.

The Gunners had already received one major fillip this week with the news that Eberechi Eze was ahead of schedule in his recovery from a severe calf injury.

The England international was originally feared to be missing up to six weeks with the problem he picked up against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, but he was filmed on the training pitches on Thursday.

At his pre-game press conference, Arteta confirmed that Eze was on course to be fit for the battle with Bournemouth this weekend, while staying largely coy on his other injury victims.

Hincapie, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard and Trossard were all on Arsenal's doubtful list, the former with an injury sustained on international duty with Ecuador last month.

Arteta suggested that the Leverkusen loanee had picked up a serious problem, while Trossard appeared to have suffered a knock in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon.

Piero Hincapie, Leandro Trossard in Arsenal training before Bournemouth clash

Raising the levels ?



? Sobha Realty Training Centre — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 10, 2026

However, both players were pictured in Arsenal's training session on Friday, suggesting that they are on course to be fit for the visit of the Cherries on Saturday lunchtime.

Hincapie's earlier-than-expected return would come as a major boost to Arsenal while Calafiori is seemingly uncertain, as the Italian was not seen in the latest batch of practice pictures at London Colney.

There was also no sign of Saka, Timber or Odegaard with the team, but Eze was also photographed in high spirits as he prepares to make his potential comeback at the Emirates.

Trossard, Hincapie and Eze are also in with very strong chances of being fit for next weekend's pivotal battle with title rivals Manchester City, but it remains to be seen when Timber and Saka are given the green light to return.

What did Mikel Arteta say in his Arsenal injury update?

Arteta faced the media a few hours before Arsenal's latest batch of training pictures dropped, and the Spaniard delivered an in-depth update on Eze's miraculous return to fitness.

"He is available," Arteta said. "He has [been ahead of schedule], my first conversation with him after he felt a niggle, he wanted to be available the next week, we knew that was impossible.

"But the recovery, the will that he's shown from day one to get back as quickly as possible, how he's pushed the medical staff and himself to be there tomorrow, it's just great to watch."

However, the Arsenal manager was typically tight-lipped on Hincapie, Trossard, Saka, Calafiori, Odegaard and Timber, responding: "I don't know, some of them. There have been changes since yesterday. There will be changes tomorrow."

Arsenal can temporarily go 12 points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday, before the Sky Blues do battle with Chelsea in Sunday's main event.