Mikel Arteta Arsenal future: Gunners to 'restart' pivotal talks with Spaniard

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 10:02

Arsenal reportedly have plans to 'restart' discussions over a new contract with Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are currently focused on trying to ensure that they do not end a commanding campaign without any silverware.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture against Bournemouth, Arsenal hold a nine-point lead in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, the North Londoners hold a 1-0 advantage over Sporting Lisbon at the halfway point of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

However, failure to win the EFL Cup and a surprise exit to Southampton in the FA Cup last weekend has resulted in a certain level of criticism of Arteta.

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Arsenal make Arteta contract decision

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal officials are already preparing to hold talks with Arteta about an extension of his contract.

His current terms are due to expire at the end of 2026-27, creating a certain degree of uncertainty over his long-term future.

Nevertheless, 'initial discussions' are said to have already taken place and they will 'restart' once the season has reached a conclusion.

The report emphasises that all parties are of the opinion that they wish to continue their relationship at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has been at the helm since December 2019, recording 207 wins and suffering just 71 defeats from 342 matches in all competitions.

He can count one FA Cup, during the Covid-hit 2019-20 campaign, and two Community Shields as his silverware.

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New Arteta contract a foregone conclusion?

Regardless of whether Arteta wins a trophy this season or not, Arsenal are seemingly of the opinion that a change in the dugout would not benefit them.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old is settled in North London and has compiled a squad that fits to the strengths of his playing style.

Barring Arsenal chiefs not backing his plans in the transfer market or Manchester City seeing him as the successor to Pep Guardiola, a contract renewal feels like a formality.