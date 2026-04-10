Man United's left-wing targets 'revealed' including two Premier League stars, as Red Devils plan 'blockbuster' attacking signing

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 19:44 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 19:48

Manchester United have reportedly identified RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, Everton's Iliman Ndiaye and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as their three main transfer targets for the left-wing position.

The 20-time English champions signed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko during last summer's transfer window to boost their attack, and all three players have impressed this term.

Man United want to sign two new central midfielders this summer, in addition to a left-back, while they are also keen to boost their options further forward down the left.

According to Sky Sports News, Diomande, Ndiaye and Rogers are viewed as their three main targets in that area, but all three would be expensive this summer.

Diomande, 19, has been in excellent form for Leipzig this season, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Diomande, Ndiaye, Rogers 'on Man United's radar'

The Ivory Coast international has a contract with his German club until June 2030, and it is understood that he will not be allowed to leave this summer for less than €100m (£87m).

Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona have also been linked with Diomande, who could potentially be the next major mover from German football, although Leipzig are said to be preparing to offer him the chance to sign a new deal.

Ndiaye, meanwhile, has scored six goals and registered three assists in 27 appearances for Everton this season, and the 26-year-old has admirers across Europe.

The Senegal international would be cheaper than Diomande, but it is likely that Everton would still demand as much as £65m for the left-sided forward.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United want to sign a new left-sided forward this summer

Rogers' future is also the subject of much speculation, with Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all said to be keen on the England international.

The playmaker has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in 45 appearances for Villa this season, and he could potentially cost as much as £100m this summer.

Rogers, 23, is viewed as one of the brightest talents in English football, and he could be a starter for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.