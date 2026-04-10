Man United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes drops major hint on Old Trafford future as Red Devils 'confirm stance' on their captain

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 17:19 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 17:22

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said that he feels "at home in Manchester", with the Portugal international seemingly dropping a major update on his future at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old has been in excellent form for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering 17 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes' future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

The attacker famously turned down the chance to make a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League last summer - there is again expected to be interest from the division in the upcoming market, while a number of major European clubs are thought to be monitoring developments.

However, Man United allegedly have no plans to sell the Portuguese, who has revealed that he is happy and settled in Manchester, where he has been based for the last six years.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

Fernandes reveals happiness in Manchester amid exit talk

"When you spend so long in a place, you kind of feel part of it, and obviously I'm very proud of my country, and I love to be there, but I feel at home in Manchester, and my kids feel at home here," Fernandes told Men in Blazers.

"It's wonderful for me to be in a place where my kids enjoy so much and can feel so at home as they do in Manchester. I felt Mancunian, and then I heard my kids speaking in the accent, and I understood that I'm not as much as they are."

According to the Manchester Evening News, there is 'no desire' from Man United to sell Fernandes during this summer's transfer window.

The attacker is not expected to communicate a decision on his future until after he has represented Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / News Images

Man United simply must keep Fernandes this summer

Fernandes has been one of Man United's best-ever signings, scoring 106 goals and registering 103 assists in 320 appearances for the club since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Man United are on course to return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, currently sitting in third spot in the Premier League table.

Fernandes is said to be desperate to play in the Champions League next term, seemingly ruling out a move to the Saudi Pro League, while Man United are expected to be in a position to offer the attacker top-level European football during the 2026-27 season.

Man United want to bring two new midfielders to Old Trafford this summer, but it is vital that the 20-time English champions keep hold of one of the best attackers in world football.