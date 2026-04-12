Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'suffer blow' in race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Apr 2026 14:33

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

A product of Bayern’s renowned youth academy, Pavlovic broke into the first team in 2023 and has since made 92 appearances for the Bavarian giants across all competitions.

The 21-year-old has featured prominently this season, making 11 starts in the Champions League and 22 appearances in the Bundesliga, while also contributing three goals.

The technically gifted midfielder has established himself as a regular starter alongside Joshua Kimmich, and he is expected to play an even more significant role next season, particularly with Leon Goretzka set to leave in the summer.

Bayern Munich send strong message to potential suitors

© Imago / Moritz Müller

Manchester United are keen to strengthen their midfield this summer and have been linked with Pavlovic in recent months as part of their long-term plans.

Casemiro is expected to depart at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte could also be moved on after failing to fully convince.

According to TeamTalk, enquiries have been made with Pavlovic’s representatives, but Bayern have made it clear that they have no intention of selling one of their most promising assets.

The German midfielder himself is also understood to have no desire to leave his boyhood club, as he remains focused on cementing his status as a cornerstone of Bayern’s midfield for years to come.

In addition to Man Utd, clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City have also made approaches, while La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly checked on his situation - only to receive the same firm response from Bayern.

Man Utd should focus on other targets

© Imago / SOPA Images

Pavlovic is widely regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe, and Bayern’s stance makes it highly unlikely that any club will be able to prise him away in the near future.

Given this reality, Manchester United would be better served focusing on alternative targets, such as Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers, although securing either player will present its own challenges.

Nottingham Forest are believed to value Anderson at around £100m, but United’s chances of landing the England midfielder could improve significantly if they secure Champions League qualification.