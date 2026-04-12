Why Tottenham had penalty overturned against Sunderland as VAR statement released

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 14:53

The Premier League have explained why Tottenham Hotspur had a penalty overturned in their Premier League showdown with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Lilywhites made a positive start to their maiden match under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, who selected Randal Kolo Muani, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison in the final third.

The former was awarded a penalty - which would have been Spurs' first of the Premier League season - by referee Rob Jones midway through the first half, having gone down under pressure from Omar Alderete and Luke O'Nien.

The Black Cats were understandably incensed at the official's decision, and following a conversation with the VAR room, Jones was sent to the monitor for an on-field review.

Replays showed Sunderland defender Alderete getting his foot to the ball first before Kolo Muani fell over O'Nien, and Jones ultimately reversed his decision to give Tottenham a spot kick.

Premier League issue statement after Tottenham penalty overturned

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The Premier League Match Centre explained the referee's revised call in an X statement, posting: "After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to Tottenham Hotspur.

"Referee announcement: 'After review, home 15 clearly plays the ball first, before any subsequent contact. Final decision is a drop ball to the goalkeeper. No penalty.'"

The Kolo Muani penalty overturn was the first real flashpoint of the first half at the Stadium of Light, where both Spurs and Sunderland players became increasingly tetchy as the whistle approached.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro were all cautioned by referee Jones, as was the fired-up Brian Brobbey, who swung an arm in the direction of Porro during a tussle.

Sunderland-Tottenham penalty incident a refreshingly correct use of VAR

#SUNTOT – 22’ VAR OVERTURN



After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to Tottenham Hotspur.



Referee announcement: “After review, home 15 clearly plays the ball first, before any subsequent contact. Final decision is a drop ball to the… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) April 12, 2026

With every single VAR decision that is made in the Premier League, it is important to remember that the technology should only be used to overturn 'clear and obvious' mistakes.

Too many times since its implementation have we seen goals overturned, penalties given - or not given - for minor infringements, which neither referees nor linesman could have realistically seen in real time.

There is also the argument of referees not blowing their whistle often enough due to the VAR 'safety net', although the opposite was true in Jones's case, whose initial call was understandable given his view of the incident.

However, the replays clearly showed that no foul had been committed, and Jones was able to make a relatively quick decision on viewing the evidence, in a good example of how VAR should be used.