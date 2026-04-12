2026 World Cup: Jamal Musiala ambitions are clear after “incomprehensible statement” from German icon rejected

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Apr 2026 15:44

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has insisted that he wants to represent Germany at the 2026 World Cup, rejecting advice from legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

The 23-year-old playmaker has endured an injury-plagued 2025-26 season after suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle during the FIFA Club World Cup last July.

Musiala was sidelined for 196 days (almost seven months) before making his long-awaited return to Vincent Kompany’s Bayern side on January 17.

Having started only four of his 14 appearances for the Bundesliga champions-elect this term, Musiala was left out of Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad for March’s international break as he continues to prove his fitness and build up form at club level.

Many German supporters are keen to see Musiala play at this summer’s World Cup, but former Bayern CEO Kahn - a two-time World Cup runner-up - has advised the attacking midfielder to skip the tournament to help him return to the top level.

“I think he should forgo going to the World Cup,” Kahn told Sky Deutschland on Friday. “If I feel that something isn’t right in my game, then I have to work on myself to be ready again.

“Jamal, like everyone else, has to be at 100% if he wants to play.”

© Imago

Matthaus slams Kahn’s “incomprehensible” Musiala World Cup statement

Kahn’s comments drew a strong reaction from fellow German icon Lothar Matthaus, who believes that Musiala can be a “very important” player for the national team at the World Cup.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland on Saturday, Matthaus said: "Oliver was personally responsible at Bayern, standing up for the team and every player. Now he's in a different position and tells a player two and a half months before the World Cup that he should forgo the tournament.

"Oliver Kahn didn't even miss a single training session. For me, that's an incomprehensible statement – ​​completely unnecessary."

The 1990 World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner added: “I am convinced that - unlike Oliver Kahn - he can be very important for Germany at the World Cup.

"It's not the first time Oliver Kahn and I have had different opinions."

Matthaus was speaking after Musiala scored and provided an assist across 84 minutes in Bayern’s thumping 5-0 away victory over St Pauli in the Bundesliga.

After the match, Musiala said that he was unaware of Kahn’s comments, and the 40-cap Germany international made it clear that he is determined to force his way back into Nagelsmann’s squad for the World Cup.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Germany’s Musiala “definitely” wants to go to 2026 World Cup

“I definitely want to go to the World Cup!” Musiala told Sky Deutschland. “I didn't read what he said, but I definitely want to go to the World Cup.

“My focus right now is on helping FC Bayern win everything and then I want to help my country in the summer”.

Kompany has also shared his thoughts on Kahn’s advice for Musiala to skip the World Cup, adding: “I saw Oliver Kahn in training once. It was incredible. He would have travelled to the World Cup with a broken arm and a broken foot. That’s a compliment.”

“Jamal Musiala is not yet at his best, but that is normal. He is progressing,” the Bayern head coach added. “Please be patient with him; he is on the right path. Today’s performance was a step in the right direction.”

Musiala, who is hoping to help Bayern win a memorable treble this term, is expected to be involved in some capacity when the Bavarian giants play host to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie next Wednesday.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, will confirm his final Germany squad for the World Cup before the end of May, ahead of Group E fixtures against Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.