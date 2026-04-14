How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Ben Sully | 14 Apr 2026 19:15

Record European champions Real Madrid will travel to Germany for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany's side holds the upper hand after claiming a 2-1 victory in last week's first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League clash.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The quarter-final tie will start at 9pm local time, which will be an 8pm kick-off for UK viewers.

Where is Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid being played?

Bayern will have home advantage for the second leg, which will be held at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw when they last faced off at the Allianz Arena in a semi-final first leg in April 2024. Real Madrid went on to win 2-1 in the second leg before beating Borussia Dortmund in a Wembley final.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the game on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Streaming

Fans with the relevant TNT Sports subscription can watch via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go or Amazon Prime Video.

Alternatively, TNT Sports customers can watch the game via the new HBO Max website or app, the latter of which is available on a number of devices, including phones, computers, TVs, tablets and game consoles.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on the HBO Max platform and the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the full-time whistle.

There will also be a Champions League highlights programme shown on BBC One from 10:40pm on Wednesday.

What is at stake for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid?

Bayern, who have already won the DFL-Supercup this season, are aiming to complete a quadruple in Kompany's second season.

The Bavarians are on the brink of retaining the Bundesliga title, in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals and in a strong position to reach the Champions League last four.

However, they know they still have work to do in the second leg as they look to remain in the hunt for their first Champions League trophy since 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are at risk of finishing the campaign without a trophy after failing to win any of their last three matches.

A loss to Mallorca and a draw against Girona have left them nine points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona, with just seven games left to play.

As a result, their season effectively rests on Wednesday's fixture, knowing that a failure to overturn a first-leg deficit will make it a season to forget.