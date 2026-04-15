Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: Arda Guler makes history for Los Blancos with spectacular goal at Allianz Arena

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 20:24 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 21:34

Arda Guler created history for Real Madrid courtesy of his goal after 35 seconds of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos entered the last-eight clash trailing 2-1 from the first leg at Bernabeu.

However, a spectacular start to the second leg saw Guler find the back of the net after just 35 seconds, which is the fastest goal in Real Madrid's entire history in the Champions League.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was at fault, as he attempted to deliver a pass into a teammate but instead played it to Guler, who found the back of the net from distance.

Arda Güler scores from range just 45 seconds into the game after Neuer’s mistake ?



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Guler scores after 35 seconds of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Bayern

Real Madrid's goal levelled the tie at 2-2 in the early stages, but Bayern have since scored through Aleksandar Pavlovic to take a 3-2 lead on aggregate in the tie.

Guler has been a vital player for Real Madrid this season, featuring on 49 occasions in all competitions, and he is currently on five goals and 13 assists.

Adding goals to his game has been Guler's main objective, and he now has a piece of Real Madrid's history with their fastest goal in the history of the Champions League.

The goal will also go down as the fastest in the Champions League this season.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham are all in Real Madrid XI

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has named an attacking XI at Allianz Arena, with Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham all in the starting side.

It is just the 18th time that all three have been in the first XI for Real Madrid this term.

Brahim Diaz has also been selected, with Federico Valverde given a more defensive job in midfield due to the absence of the suspended Aurelien Tchouameni.