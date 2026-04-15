Real Madrid transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops major Eduardo Camavinga update amid Man United, Liverpool talk

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 13:04 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 13:06

Real Madrid are not "actively trying" to sell Eduardo Camavinga this summer despite the recent transfer talk surrounding the midfielder, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Camavinga's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Los Blancos thought to be willing to let the France international leave in the upcoming market.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been heavily linked with the 23-year-old, who has scored six times and registered 11 assists in 216 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving from Rennes in 2021.

However, Romano has claimed that Camavinga is expected to remain at Bernabeu this summer.

“My understanding is that Real Madrid are not actively trying to sell Camavinga. Real Madrid are not offering Camavinga to clubs. His agents are not offering Camavinga to clubs," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Camavinga 'expected to stay' at Real Madrid this summer

“Camavinga is not showing a desire to leave Real Madrid, according to my information. So, if there is a top club, a top proposal in the summer, we will see what happens, but, as of today, Camavinga is not actively trying to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid. Camavinga loves Real Madrid, so he still wants to find a way to continue at Real Madrid, also in the future.

“Then, on Real Madrid side, he’s not an absolutely untouchable player. If a big proposal arrives and if the player is keen, for Real Madrid, the negotiation could be possible, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are telling Camavinga, ‘You are out of the project’.

“That’s not the case. So, that’s the status of the story, as of today. On Camavinga, again, many questions on Paris Saint-Germain. I am not aware of Paris Saint-Germain actively working on a Camavinga deal as of today. We will see later on.

“Then, Premier League clubs already started making some calls to understand the situation of Camavinga, but, at the moment, that’s it. Nothing more to say as of today.”

© Imago

Arbeloa has dropped a hint over Camavinga's future

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa recently paid tribute to Camavinga amid the speculation surrounding his future in the Spanish capital.

"He’s a very important player, not just for me, but for the club. Eduardo has been here for many years; he has demonstrated many times the kind of player he is, and I think he has the trust of everyone within the club and, of course, of his coach," Arbeloa told reporters.

"He’s a great player, and the fact that he feels he can contribute more is a good thing. It means he sets high standards for himself. It’s clear that every coach will ask players for different things. Eduardo is a guy with exceptional physical attributes, and he also has great ball control.

"He covers a lot of ground, has outstanding qualities for modern football, and I’m happy with the performance he’s delivering.

"We always try to improve things, for him to understand what we want from him on the field. I’m sure he will not only be important for this part of the season but also for the future.”

Camavinga, who has a contract with Real Madrid until June 2029, has contributed two goals and one assist in 36 appearances at club level this term.