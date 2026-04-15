Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Brighton & Hove Albion clash: Romero, Vicario latest

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Apr 2026 13:26

Tottenham Hotspur will be battling for their Premier League survival when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

The Whites are 18th in the standings and two points adrift from West Ham United in safety, leaving Roberto De Zerbi desperate for a much-needed victory.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news.

Ben Davies

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Davies has been out with an ankle injury since January, and the defender is not expected to return until later this month.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus was due to return earlier this month, but the forward now requires further specialist review and potentially surgery after a setback, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Bentancur is hoping to make himself available before the end of the season after suffering a major hamstring injury in January.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

After rupturing his ACL against Newcastle in February, Odobert will not feature for Spurs until next season as he undergoes his lengthy rehab.

James Maddison

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Everton)

Maddison sustained an ACL injury in August and has subsequently missed the entire season to date, and the midfielder is facing a fight to appear on the final day of the campaign.

© Iconsport / BILDBYRÅN

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski remains unavailable with a knee injury that he picked up last season, and it looks as though the forward will be out for the remainder of this campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Apr 18 (vs. Brighton)

Vicario missed last weekend's defeat to Sunderland with a groin issue, and the goalkeeper is being assessed for a potential return against Brighton.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Romero was forced off in the defeat to Sunderland with a knee injury, and the defender is unlikely to return for this weekend's fixture.

Yves Bissouma

© Imago / BUZZI

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Other

Possible return date: Apr 18 (vs. Brighton)

Bissouma had been out for a number of weeks due to muscle issues before returning to the bench against Sunderland, and the midfielder could feature on Saturday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension for their clash against Brighton.