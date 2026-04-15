Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Brighton & Hove Albion clash: Romero, Vicario latest

Tottenham Hotspur will be battling for their Premier League survival when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.
The Whites are 18th in the standings and two points adrift from West Ham United in safety, leaving Roberto De Zerbi desperate for a much-needed victory.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news.
Ben Davies
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Davies has been out with an ankle injury since January, and the defender is not expected to return until later this month.
Mohammed Kudus
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Kudus was due to return earlier this month, but the forward now requires further specialist review and potentially surgery after a setback, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Rodrigo Bentancur
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)
Bentancur is hoping to make himself available before the end of the season after suffering a major hamstring injury in January.
Wilson Odobert
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
After rupturing his ACL against Newcastle in February, Odobert will not feature for Spurs until next season as he undergoes his lengthy rehab.
James Maddison
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Everton)
Maddison sustained an ACL injury in August and has subsequently missed the entire season to date, and the midfielder is facing a fight to appear on the final day of the campaign.
Dejan Kulusevski
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Kulusevski remains unavailable with a knee injury that he picked up last season, and it looks as though the forward will be out for the remainder of this campaign.
Guglielmo Vicario
Status: Doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Apr 18 (vs. Brighton)
Vicario missed last weekend's defeat to Sunderland with a groin issue, and the goalkeeper is being assessed for a potential return against Brighton.
Cristian Romero
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Romero was forced off in the defeat to Sunderland with a knee injury, and the defender is unlikely to return for this weekend's fixture.
Yves Bissouma
Status: Doubt
Type of injury: Other
Possible return date: Apr 18 (vs. Brighton)
Bissouma had been out for a number of weeks due to muscle issues before returning to the bench against Sunderland, and the midfielder could feature on Saturday.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST
Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension for their clash against Brighton.