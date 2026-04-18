Chelsea vs. Man United team news: Enzo Fernandez, Kobbie Mainoo decisions made for Stamford Bridge showdown

By Darren Plant | 18 Apr 2026 18:48 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 19:00

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has selected Enzo Fernandez in his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

When quizzed earlier this week on the prospect of Fernandez being handed an immediate recall after a club-imposed two-match ban, Rosenior chose not to reveal his plans.

However, as expected, the Argentina international is selected in his first XI, albeit alongside Moises Caicedo rather than as a number 10.

That has resulted in Cole Palmer being kept in close support of Liam Delap, who has been chosen in place of the absent Joao Pedro.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Andrey Santos is the other player to drop out of the team, with Rosenior making just two alterations from the team that started the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

There is a boost on the substitutes' bench as Trevoh Chalobah is selected having passed a fitness test on an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, Chelsea only have two attack-minded players in reserve, including former Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Marc Guiu is also named among the replacements and could make a rare appearance for the Blues.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Delap

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Santos, Essugo, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu

> Click here to see how Man United line up at Stamford Bridge