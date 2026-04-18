Chelsea news: Todd Boehly must sign three specific players after Liam Rosenior 'gamble', Blues legend affirms

By Brendan McGilligan | 18 Apr 2026 15:53

Chelsea have struggled as they have lost four of their last five in the Premier League; however, they still have a chance of lifting silverware this season as they reached the FA Cup semi-final after a 7-0 victory over Port Vale in the last round.

The club took the decision to appoint Liam Rosenior as their head coach after the departure of Enzo Maresca in January, after the work he did with Chelsea’s sister club RC Strasbourg.

Rosenior made a fine start to life at the helm of the London club; however, the wheels have seemingly started to fall off, and questions have now been asked about whether he is the man to lead Chelsea forward long-term.

Several names have been touted to replace Rosenior at Chelsea, including former players Filipe Luis and Cesc Fabregas, along with Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola, who are set to leave Crystal Palace and Bournemouth at the end of the campaign, respectively.

However, a Chelsea legend believes that the club should stick with the former Hull City and Strasbourg head coach, as they think Rosenior is the finest option to get the best from this squad.

© Iconsport / Dylan Hepworth/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Marcel Desailly believes Liam Rosenior is the long-term solution for Chelsea

Marcel Desailly has given his view on whether Chelsea should find a replacement for Rosenior, as he is the right man for the present squad and he should in the future be given financial support in the transfer market.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole through BetVictor Online Casino - one of the UK's top betting sites - the former Chelsea captain said: “They've gambled. You bring into the system a coach who doesn't really have the experience of the high level.

“I'm not sure if Strasbourg or Hull has, you know, gotten the experience of the high level for him. They've tried everything. They've tried (Mauricio) Pochettino at the beginning of the concept, because you have to think that Chelsea is putting in place a concept.

“When they started with Pochettino, they said, look, we are going to buy the young, talented players, even though they are expensive. We don't mind, because in the next four years, we will be successful.

“But the most difficult thing is to find a coach that will be able to have that winning mentality. So, a grown-up coach who understands and reads the game, but at the same time, it's like he's training the academy. It's an academy.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sven Simon

“They are just showing great potential. It's super difficult for a manager, as they are not surrounded by experienced players. I think he's the right man."

However, if Rosenior is to succeed at Stamford Bridge, Desailly believes that the Blues need to bring in a new striker, defender and goalkeeper to lay the foundations for success.

“You need to buy at the end an experienced first-choice international striker, a first-choice international defender, and eventually a goalkeeper. Then from there, you have the foundation.

“So, the coach, is he the right guy? Yes. But add on the experienced player in the system for them to have that consistency.”

Liam Rosenior’s time at Chelsea

The tenure of Rosenior did not excite fans of Chelsea in January, with several sections hoping for a more exciting figure to return them to the pinnacle of English and European football.

Behind this thought was the fact the London club were able to lift the Club World Cup in the summer, beating Paris Saint-Germain, who appear unplayable at the minute from their performances in the Champions League.

At the time of writing, the head coach has been in charge of 21 matches, winning 11, drawing two and losing eight; however, it must be noted that six of these losses have come since the beginning of March just to demonstrate the drop-off in performance under Rosenior.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

An embarrassing 8-2 exit in the Champions League to PSG was tough for fans to watch and will have led to calls for him to be replaced, yet he still may go on to secure silverware with the FA Cup this campaign.

Another reason for the increase in pressure upon his position is the ridicule the club and its supporters have faced since his appointment, with a notable moment leading to this being the surrounding of the ball in the centre circle by the players as they aimed to respect the inanimate object that they were preparing to kick around the pitch.

All this has culminated in questions around the future of Rosenior; however, Desailly has given his verdict, and the World Cup winner believes he is the man for Chelsea long-term.