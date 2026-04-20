Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Burnley clash: Rodri, Dias, Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 09:40 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 09:43

Manchester City could climb to the top of the Premier League table if they beat relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

The Citizens have taken control of a gripping title race after beating leaders Arsenal 2-1 in an epic Etihad battle on Sunday, moving to within three points of the Gunners who have played a game more.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who play before Arsenal face Newcastle in their next match on Saturday, will back themselves to build on their positive momentum, but they may have to cope without a couple of key first-team figures against the Clarets.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Scott Parker’s side.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 22 (vs. Burnley)

The one negative to take away from City’s triumph over Arsenal was the sight of Rodri walking off the pitch with a possible groin injury. The midfielder will undergo tests before a decision is made on his availability for Wednesday.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture on January 4, which required surgery, and it remains to be seen whether the defender will return to the first-team fold before the end of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 22 (vs. Burnley)

Ruben Dias has missed Man City’s last four games with an ankle injury, and it appears unlikely that he will recover in time for the trip to Turf Moor.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.