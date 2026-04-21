World Cup 2026: Croatia given huge double injury boost after receiving “first-hand information”

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 14:30 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 14:32

Croatia have received a huge injury boost regarding Manchester City duo Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Both players are regarded as key first-team players for head coach Zlatko Dalic, but they have spent lengthy periods of time in the Etihad treatment room this season.

Gvardiol played in five of Croatia’s eight World Cup qualifiers to help his nation finish top of Group L and progress to this summer’s tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, the 24-year-old defender suffered a tibial fracture in his right leg during Man City’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on January 4, necessitating surgery and several months of recovery.

Kovacic, meanwhile, underwent surgery on an Achilles injury in June 2025 before needing a second operation on the same issue five months later; he has subsequently been limited to only three substitute appearances for Man City in all competitions this season.

Although Kovacic was omitted from the Citizens squad that beat Premier League title rivals Arsenal last weekend, the 31-year-old midfielder is now fit and available for selection having taken part in training sessions over the past few weeks.

A return date for Gvardiol is currently unknown, but there is hope that both the defender and 111-cap Kovacic will be ready in time to represent their country at the World Cup.

Croatia given hopeful fitness update on Kovacic, Gvardiol before World Cup

Izbornik Zlatko Dalić susreo se večeras s reprezentativcima Mateom Kovačićem i Joškom Gvardiolom, nakon važne pobjede Manchester Cityja nad Arsenalom. Uz izbornika, u Manchester su stigli i tehnički direktor Stipe Pletikosa, trener Vedran Ćorluka i kondicijski trener Luka… pic.twitter.com/4Le10CeF8v — HNS (@HNS_CFF) April 19, 2026

On Sunday, Croatia boss Dalic shared a dinner with both Kovacic and Gvardiol in Manchester, and they were joined by technical director Stipe Pletikosa, first-team coach Vedran Corluka - a former Man City defender - and fitness coach Luka Milanovic.

A delegation from the Croatia national team, led by Dalic, then met with Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday to discuss the fitness of both Kovacic and Gvardiol.

HNS delegation led by #Croatia head coach @DalicZlatko visited @ManCity manager Pep Guardiola and discussed the current form and recovery of Croatia internationals @mateokovacic8 and @JoskoGvardiol4! ?



?? Alongside Dalić, the visit to Manchester included technical director… pic.twitter.com/2bWlYjJLWl — HNS (@HNS_CFF) April 20, 2026

While Guardiola was gifted with a Croatian shirt with his name and No.4 on the back, Dalic was gifted with “first-hand information” on the recovery of Kovacic and Gvardiol ahead of the World Cup.

"It's a pleasure to hear Guardiola speaks with great respect about Croatian football and everything the Croatian national team has achieved in recent years,” Dalic said as quoted by @HNS_CFF.

"It's nice to hear how much respect he speaks about the playing skills, but also human qualities of Mateo and Josko - we're glad they have status in one of the best clubs in the world.

"We've received first-hand information about their recovery, we count on them to be among our leaders at the World Cup, which they can only be if they're completely healthy."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Croatia stars Kovacic, Gvardiol could face England at World Cup

Man City have at minimum of seven games remaining across the Premier League and FA Cup this season, and Kovacic will be hoping to feature in some capacity during a few of those before the campaign comes to a close.

Croatia, meanwhile, are scheduled to play two friendly fixtures against Belgium and Slovenia in the first week of June in preparation for the World Cup, fixtures both Kovacic and Gvardiol will presumably be targeting for their international returns.

The potential return to fitness of the Man City duo for the World Cup will be of interest to Thomas Tuchel’s England, who will face Croatia in their opening group-stage match at the World Cup in Texas on June 17.

The Three Lions prevailed in their most recent meeting against Croatia who had Kovacic and Gvardiol in their side, winning 2-1 at Wembley in the group stage of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament en route to reaching the final.

England and Croatia - ranked inside the top 11 in the world by FIFA - are favourites to progress from Group L that also contains Ghana and Panama.