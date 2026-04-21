Liverpool transfer news: FSG 'approve' Reds swoop for Mo Salah successor in £87m race before World Cup

By Lewis Blain | 21 Apr 2026 13:27

Liverpool are wasting little time in planning for life after Mohamed Salah, with the club stepping up their pursuit of one of Europe’s brightest young forwards.

The Reds have already begun laying the groundwork for a major summer move and are determined to strike before the player’s value rises even further.

Now, Liverpool appear ready to push ahead with what could become one of the standout deals of the window.

Liverpool accelerate plans to sign Yan Diomande this summer

© Imago / motivio

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Yan Diomande ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has emerged as Liverpool’s leading target to replace Salah, with the club having tracked him closely since his days at CD Leganes.

Diomande has enjoyed a superb season with RB Leipzig, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions, while operating primarily from the right wing.

Liverpool’s recruitment team are convinced he has the quality to become Salah’s long-term successor, and the club have now opened talks with his representatives as they seek to move quickly, with owners FSG also set to 'approve' a move, per TEAMtalk.

Will Liverpool sign Yan Diomande before the 2026 World Cup?

© Imago / Picture Point LE

The Merseyside outfit are hoping to put the framework of a deal in place before the 2026 World Cup.

The Reds want to avoid a situation where Diomande impresses on the international stage and sees his price rise even further.

RB Leipzig are believed to value the teenager at around £87 million, but Liverpool are prepared to spend that sort of figure if necessary.

The club are also encouraged by the fact that Diomande is understood to favour a move to Anfield, despite interest from several European heavyweights including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Why is Yan Diomande an ideal long-term heir to Mo Salah at Anfield?

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

Diomande looks like a natural long-term replacement for Salah at Anfield.

Like Salah, he is most effective cutting inside from the right flank, where his pace, direct running and eye for goal make him a constant threat.

Liverpool believe they have identified the perfect player to lead the next generation of their attack, and at just 19, Diomande has the potential to become one of the biggest stars in Europe.

With Salah leaving at the end of the season, Liverpool know replacing him will not be easy, but in Diomande, they believe they may already have found the ideal heir.