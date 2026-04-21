Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta could be handed another huge Gunners injury boost alongside Bukayo Saka

By Lewis Blain | 21 Apr 2026 12:58

Arsenal and their injury problems could finally be starting to ease at exactly the right time in the season.

With Bukayo Saka edging closer to a comeback, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may soon have another hugely important player back at his disposal.

And the latest update on Mikel Merino suggests his return may not be too far away.

Arsenal handed fresh Mikel Merino injury update

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Merino is reportedly set to resume running within the next 'two to three weeks' as he continues his recovery from foot surgery.

The Spain midfielder has been out since January after suffering the injury during Arsenal's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United back in January, a match in which he also scored.

Recent images of Merino walking without the protective boot had already hinted that he was making good progress, and reports from Spain now suggest he is approaching the next major stage of his rehabilitation.

Arteta recently said Merino is “out of his boot now” and doing plenty of work already, adding that the midfielder has reacted extremely well to surgery and is pain-free.

Mikel Merino return would be a welcome title race boost alongside Bukayo Saka

© Iconsport / PA Images

If Merino can return before the end of the season, it would be a major boost for Arsenal’s hopes of finishing strongly.

Merino has been badly missed not only in midfield, but also because of his versatility. Earlier this season, he proved capable of filling in as a makeshift striker, giving Arteta another valuable option in attack.

His comeback would likely come around the same time as Saka, who is also believed to be around a week away from returning from injury.

Having both players back for the final weeks of the campaign could transform Arsenal’s squad depth in the latter stages of the title race.

Saka would restore creativity and cutting edge on the wing, while Merino would bring physicality, intelligence and flexibility through the middle.

For Arteta, it could hardly come at a better time.