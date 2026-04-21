Leeds United transfer news: Whites make 'firm enquiry' for standout Wolves defender

By Carter White | 21 Apr 2026 12:04

Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejci this summer.

The Old Gold's relegation to the Championship following an eight-year spell in the Premier League was confirmed on Monday night, when West Ham United picked up a point at Crystal Palace.

Wolves had been essentially doomed since the end of December, with the Black Country outfit doing well to avoid becoming the worst-ever Premier League side, with Derby County's crop of 2007-08 keeping that title for now.

Leeds were the latest side to take advantage of a sorry Wolves on Saturday afternoon, when goals from James Justin, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured a 3-0 success for the hosts at Elland Road.

Wolves now face five pressure-free matches before waving goodbye to the Premier League for at least one season, with 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur the high-profile visitors to Molineux on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds, Brighton eyeing up Krejci move?

According to TEAMtalk, a pair of Premier League clubs are eyeing up a move for the highly-rated services of Wolves man Krejci, who will surely view himself as too good to be playing in the Championship.

The report claims that both Leeds and Europe-chasing Brighton have submitted enquiries to the Wanderers regarding the 27-year-old, with a view to save the centre-back from second-tier football.

It is understood that Krejci has a release clause in his Molineux contract which is triggered by the club's relegation, meaning that he could be available on a cut-price fee for potential suitors this summer.

Tall, combative and athletic, the Czechia international is supposedly seen as a 'strong tactical fit' for Leeds, who have performed well in recent months to move clear of immediate relegation worries.

As well as Krejci, it is believed that Daniel Farke's side have asked about the availability of Matheus Mane, Joao Gomes and Andre as Wolves prepare for plenty of high-profile departures.

© Imago / Sportimage

Krejci's bright future

Despite forming a key part of a team which was only managed to earn 17 points this season, Krejci can hold his head up high in the knowledge that his individual performances have been overwhelmingly positive.

As a result, the 26-year-old is in no real danger of being stuck in the Championship at Molineux next term, with a host of top-flight clubs chomping at the bit for the opportunity to secure his services.

Krejci's stock could rise even further over the summer, when the centre-back will captain his nation at the 2026 World Cup, with Czechia competing in Group A alongside hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.