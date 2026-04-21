End of an era: West Ham statement confirm exit of senior figure after 16 years

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 11:10 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 11:10

West Ham United have announced that vice-chair Baroness Karren Brady has stepped down from her role after 16 years at the club.

The decision brings to an end her business relationship with joint-chair David Sullivan that stretched across almost 40 years.

During her time at West Ham, Brady led the negotiations to secure the club’s historic move from Upton Park to the London Stadium, spearheading the process that delivered the transition to a 62,500-capacity stadium.

The Hammers built a season ticket base in excess of 50,000 fans under Brady’s leadership and they now regularly record attendances among the highest in world football, elevating their profile both globally and within the Premier League.

Brady has decided to ‘close this chapter’ with West Ham and focus on her broader business interests, including non-executive roles, contributions in the House of Lords, leadership initiatives, and also continue her long-standing role on the BBC television series The Apprentice with Lord Alan Sugar.

A statement from the 57-year-old on West Ham’s official website read: “It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United.

“Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy - a moment that will stay with me forever. I am deeply grateful for the relationships, challenges and opportunities that have shaped my time at the club.”

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

West Ham confirm departure of "exceptional leader" Brady

“While this chapter closes, my passion for football and commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders remains undiminished. I wish West Ham United every success for the future and look forward to following their continued achievements with pride.”

Joint-chair Daniel Kretinsky said: “I want to thank Karren most sincerely for our collaboration since 2021 and for all the work she has done in the past for the club.

“Her contribution to West Ham United’s growth, such as the long-term contract for the London Stadium, shareholders transition and the British record transfer of Declan Rice, has been absolutely essential and not always fully appreciated.

“Karren is also very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our club there. I wish her the best of luck in all future activities.”

Joint-chair David Sullivan added: “Karren has been an exceptional leader and a key figure in the club’s development over the years. We wish her every success in her future endeavours and thank her for her outstanding contribution over the past 16 years.”

Brady’s exit announcement come less than 24 hours after West Ham played out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, claiming a precious point in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers have spent the last 14 seasons in the top flight and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side currently sit 17th in the table, two points clead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur with five matches left to play.