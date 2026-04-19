Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Apr 2026 10:06 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 10:07

Crystal Palace welcome struggling West Ham United to Selhurst Park for a crucial Monday night Premier League clash.

Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina on Thursday, Oliver Glasner’s side progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League, keeping their hopes of a first major European trophy alive.

As for the visitors, West Ham make the short trip across London on the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side aiming to move four points clear of the relegation zone with another positive result here.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Crystal Palace vs West Ham United kick off?

The Monday night encounter will kick off at 20:00 (UK time).

Where is Crystal Palace vs West Ham United being played?

The final fixture of matchweek 33 will take place at Selhurst Park, a ground where West Ham have enjoyed recent success, winning three of their last five visits.

The pair lock horns at the Croydon-based ground for the first time since August 2024, where goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen earned a 2-0 win for the Hammers.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham United in the UK?

TV channels

The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for any UK viewers.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and the Sky Sports app

Highlights

Sky Sports will also show highlights, including any goals or major events, on their social media and YouTube channels as well as their dedicated app.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: What's the story?

Like several English sides this season, Crystal Palace have a European semi-final to look forward to and can take confidence from the fact that their Premier League status is all but secure.

Glasner’s men currently sit 13th in the table, 11 points clear of the bottom three, and while they will be targeting a 12th league win of the campaign, their main focus may shift towards making history in Europe.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are looking for a second win in a row after defeating Wolves 4-0 last Saturday.

The Hammers are in danger of dropping to the Championship for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign and sit just a point above the relegation zone, although Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Brighton has given them a golden opportunity to move four points clear of the dreaded drop zone.