Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, Crystal Palace visit West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles have navigated seven competitive matches so far unbeaten, including a pair of games in the Conference League as they commenced their European adventure in UEFA's third-tier club competition.

As for West Ham, it is a case of Premier League struggles at the start of 2025-26, with the Hammers picking up just three points from their most four matches of the top-flight campaign, one which could see the East Londoners embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Head coach Graham Potter is under severe pressure in East London following a less-than-ideal opening to the campaign and the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record between West Ham and Crystal Palace ahead of Saturday afternoon's battle in the Premier League.

Head-to-head record

70262420 West Ham United and Crystal Palace have faced each other a total of 70 times across all competitions, with the Hammers leading the head-to-head record having posted 26 wins to the Eagles' 20, while there have also been 24 draws between these two teams. The first two meetings between these two sides took place back in September 1906 and March 1907 and both ended as 1-1 draws in the Southern League First Division, which they both regularly competed in until the early 1920s. West Ham enjoyed a dominant period over Crystal Palace in the old Divisions One and Two, winning eight, drawing seven and losing just one of their 16 league meetings between 1922 and 1992. In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), West Ham and Crystal Palace have butted heads 28 times in the top flight, and there was initially very little to separate the two teams in the early years, as both the Hammers and the Eagles won four games each in their first nine encounters in the division. West Ham and Palace have since won six times each over the last decade, but all six of the Eagles' wins have come across the last 12 meetings since October 2019, including a memorable 4-3 home triumph in April 2023 and a 5-2 victory at Selhurst Park in April 2024. The most recent meeting between these teams took place in January 2025, with a second-half brace from Jean-Philippe Mateta sealing a 2-0 away victory for Palace.

Previous 20 meetings

West Ham 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

