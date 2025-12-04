Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Leeds United: Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong latest

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 23:18 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 02:27

Struggling Liverpool will travel to Elland Road to take on promoted Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to get back to winning ways after another disappointing result in midweek.

Arne Slot's Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland on Wednesday, as the Anfield crowd were treated to a shockingly timid performance.

Natural centre-half Joe Gomez featured at right-back against the Black Cats in the absence of both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, though the duo are nearing a return to action and could help the Merseysiders in the coming weeks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Leeds on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni continues to recover from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained late on during his Liverpool debut back in September.

While the club have high hopes for the youngster, Leoni is not expected to see the pitch again this season.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

One of the Reds' many summer signings, Frimpong has had his start to life at Anfield interrupted by two hamstring injuries so far.

However, Slot mentioned in a press conference that the former Bayer Leverkusen speedster should be back in training next week.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Leeds United)

Generally seen as the Reds' first-choice right-back, Bradley has missed more games through injury than he has started for Liverpool so far, but Slot confirmed that the 22-year-old took part in training earlier this week.

The manager also mentioned that he hopes Bradley can take part against Leeds, though he warned fans not to get their hopes up too soon, as he is not yet at 100%.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.