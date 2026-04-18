Crystal Palace lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Adam Wharton scare

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 11:37 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 12:04

Crystal Palace are sweating on the fitness of both Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix ahead of Monday's Premier League London derby against West Ham United at Selhurst Park.

The pair were withdrawn in the first half of Thursday's 2-1 Conference League loss to Fiorentina - which nevertheless sent Palace through to the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate - as Wharton hurt his adductor while Lacroix suffered a knee injury.

Oliver Glasner unsurprisingly could not give a firm update on either Wharton or Lacroix immediately after the game, but the tight turnaround means that it would be a shock to see either given the green light for Monday night.

In brighter news, Jean-Philippe Mateta's withdrawal at half time in midweek was only precautionary, so the Frenchman should keep Jorgen Strand Larsen at bay once again as he chases his 50th Premier League goal, having moved onto 48 with his double against Newcastle United last weekend.

Ismaila Sarr should link up with Mateta up top as ever, but Brennan Johnson could displace Yeremy Pino in one of a few changes to a fatigued Crystal Palace side.

Borna Sosa, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma could all benefit from some much-needed rotation in the middle bank of four, although Daniel Munoz is unlikely to be afforded any respite.

Lerma would also be an alternative option to the stricken Lacroix in defence, but Chadi Riad is a more than capable alternative alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

> Click here to see how West Ham could line up against Crystal Palace