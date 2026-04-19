Premier League Gameweek 33
Crystal Palace
Apr 20, 2026 8.00pm
Selhurst Park
West Ham

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Crystal Palace vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Gameweek 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League season concludes with a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

The Eagles hold a 10-point advantage over the relegation-threatened Irons in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Crystal Palace and West Ham.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs. WEST HAM

 
 

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (match fitness), Evann Guessand (knee)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (adductor), Maxence Lacroix (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

WEST HAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

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