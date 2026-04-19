Team News: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 20:00

Gameweek 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League season concludes with a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

The Eagles hold a 10-point advantage over the relegation-threatened Irons in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Crystal Palace and West Ham.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (match fitness), Evann Guessand (knee)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (adductor), Maxence Lacroix (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

WEST HAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos