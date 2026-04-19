Team News: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Gameweek 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League season concludes with a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.
The Eagles hold a 10-point advantage over the relegation-threatened Irons in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Crystal Palace and West Ham.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. WEST HAM
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (match fitness), Evann Guessand (knee)
Doubtful: Adam Wharton (adductor), Maxence Lacroix (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta
WEST HAM
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos