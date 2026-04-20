Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's team in La Liga showdown

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 21:04

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make two changes to his starting side for Wednesday's La Liga contest with Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

The Catalan outfit will be aiming to put the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League to one side and take another huge step towards winning the La Liga title.

Barcelona are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and they still have doubts over the availability of Marc Bernal for this match, with the midfielder still battling to overcome an ankle issue.

The hosts will definitely once again be without the services of Raphinha and Andreas Christensen due to injury problems, but Pau Cubarsi will be back in the squad after missing the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid through suspension.

Cubarsi is expected to replace Gerard Martin in the back four on Wednesday night, while Frenkie de Jong could come in for Gavi in the middle of midfield.

Ferran Torres was excellent last time out and should keep his spot ahead of Robert Lewandowski in the final third, while Dani Olmo is also in line to retain his spot in the first XI here.

Joao Cancelo is also performing impressively at left-back and could again be given the nod over Alejandro Balde, who is currently being linked with a summer exit.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Torres