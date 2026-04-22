Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior: Gary Neville blasts "laughable" owners as manager decision fuels Enzo Maresca question

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Apr 2026 20:25

Gary Neville has lambasted Chelsea's hierarchy after they dismissed boss Liam Rosenior on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blues announced their decision to part ways with Rosenior following the club's 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, a result that left them in seventh place in the Premier League.

Many fans expected that Rosenior would be sacked given he had collected four points from the last 27 on offer, but many also believe that the issues at Stamford Bridge are deeper than the manager in the dugout.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville argued that Rosenior's sacking is a bigger indictment of the club's hiearchy than the manager himself, saying: "I am not shocked that Liam is leaving the club. I am shocked he is leaving today, I thought at the end of the season it probably would happen.

"I don't think it is a reflection on Liam at all. He will be disappointed with that [losing games]. I think it is time for the owners, sporting directors and players to reflect on their role in the last few weeks. The owners are getting it really badly wrong there, let's be clear.

"These six year, eight-year agreements, it's almost laughable from the start. Whether it's for a manager or a player. The owners don't have a clue what they're doing."

Chelsea have appointed Calum McFarlane as interim head coach until the end of the current season, and have revealed they will take time to reflect upon the shortcomings of 2025-26.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior: What is Clearlake's plan?

Majority shareholders Clearlake Capital have been involved with decision making since 2022, but they have already fired five managers.

Enzo Maresca was sacked in January despite winning the Conference League and Club World Cup, and his dismissal was somewhat bewildering considering he demonstrated an ability to compete with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta tactically.

Rosenior had never coached in the Premier League, and the fact they offered him a six-year deal despite his inexperience was alarming.

Even if a promising manager such as Andoni Iraola is appointed, there is no guarantee that he would be backed sufficiently, or given enough time to make substantive changes.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Should Chelsea fans be concerned about the future?

As long as the club's spending power remains, there will always be hope that the right manager could take the club far, but there are concerns about potential punishments for breaching financial rules.

Failure to secure Champions League football would exacerbate those fears, though even if the Premier League do not punishment the Blues, Clearlake have often overseen poor summer transfer windows.

After spending nearly £2bn on players since taking over, Chelsea have finished 12th, sixth and fourth, and they could be 12th by the end of this week, so fans can be forgiven for lacking confidence in the club's hierarchy.