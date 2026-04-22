Liam Rosenior Chelsea future: BlueCo 'weighing up dramatic change' amid sack speculation

By Darren Plant | 22 Apr 2026 15:00

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to instigate a 'dramatic change of direction' at Stamford Bridge.

Since the manner of Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night left Liam Rosenior incensed, speculation has built over the future of the head coach.

Rosenior conceded that the performance at the Amex Stadium was "indefensible", while he did not shy away from blaming the players for the abject display on the South coast.

Although it has previously been reported that Rosenior has the backing of owners BlueCo, it has been suggested on Wednesday that may no longer be the case.

According to The Telegraph, Rosenior is at increasing risk of losing his job at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / Mark Pain

How would 'change of direction' look at Chelsea?

The report claims that the club's hierarchy are ready to concede defeat in their current approach at Chelsea.

Discussions are said to be have taken place with regards to a 'change in direction', and there is a level of acceptance that any successor to Rosenior must have experience of managing at the top level.

However, it is emphasised that BlueCo may struggle to attract the kind of head coach they may now crave unless assurances are given over the club's transfer strategy.

With new contracts having recently been signed by Reece James and Moises Caicedo, the suggestion is that they have been told that players with more experience will be signed in the summer.

Nevertheless, with Champions League qualification not in Chelsea's reach and missing out on European football altogether for 2026-27 a distinct possibility, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are capable of achieving their targets on that front.

Furthermore, there have been several claims of missing out of Champions League football having the potential to leave Chelsea in dire straits when it comes to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

© Imago / IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Would any Rosenior successor require Premier League experience?

Former Chelsea defender and ex-Flamengo boss Filipe Luis is currently regarded as the bookmakers favourite to replace Rosenior.

Although he won the 2025 Copa Libertadores, he is lacking experience in the Premier League and Europe.

The fact that he is also being linked with Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers suggests that his appointment would not necessarily tick the boxes that Chelsea's fanbase are looking for.

If Chelsea chiefs want a manager with Premier League experience who is available, they could potentially look at Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner, who are leaving Bournemouth and Crystal Palace respectively.