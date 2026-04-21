Chelsea losing streak: Liam Rosenior's Blues equal unwanted Premier League record after Brighton setback

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Apr 2026 23:39 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 23:40

Chelsea's defensive frailties have been laid bare once again after the West Londoners conceded their 11th goal from a corner in Tuesday's 3-0 loss away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Under the guidance of Liam Rosenior, the Blues have struggled to find any consistency at the back, leading to a significant slide down the Premier League table.

The latest defeat to Brighton at the Amex further highlighted the systemic issues within a squad that cannot stop leaking goals.

With mounting pressure on the head coach, the inability to defend set-pieces has emerged as a particularly concerning trend for the hierarchy.

Chelsea equal unwanted corner record following defensive struggles

© Imago / Mark Pain

Opta data has revealed that Chelsea have now conceded 11 goals from corners this season equalling their worst-ever Premier League record set in 1994-95.

This vulnerability has been a constant thorn in the side of the Blues, who have seen points slip away due to poor marking, a lack of aerial dominance and defensive organisation.

Only West Ham United have a worse record in the current campaign, having conceded 15 times from similar situations.

11 - Chelsea's 11 goals conceded from corners is their joint-most in a Premier League season (also 11 in 1994-95), with only West Ham (15) conceding more in the current campaign. Problem. pic.twitter.com/yrClx2IRwy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2026

The Blues' lack of organisation during defensive set-pieces has left the capital club's supporters increasingly frustrated as their side now look unlikely to make next season's Champions League, having previously held a promising position in the league.

Set-piece frailty compounds Chelsea's historic goalscoring drought

© Imago / Crystal Pix

The inability to defend corners is only one part of a wider crisis currently engulfing the West London club.

Chelsea have now lost five consecutive league matches without scoring for the first time since 1912, highlighting the total collapse in both boxes.

With key figures such as playmaker Cole Palmer, star striker Joao Pedro and teenage starlet Estevao dealing with recent injury setbacks, the burden of responsibility has fallen on an underperforming supporting cast.

Chelsea have conceded 11 goals without reply during this period, leaving their hopes of a top-five finish in significant jeopardy.

Tuesday's defeat leaves Rosenior's team seventh in the division on 48 points, seven behind Liverpool in fifth.