Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 21 Apr 2026 23:30 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 23:39

Fresh from an emphatic KNVB Beker final victory, AZ Alkmaar return to Eredivisie action with a trip to De Adelaarshorst to face Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday evening.

With Europa League football now secured, AZ are making a late push for a top-three finish, aiming to secure Champions League qualification next season against a Go Ahead Eagles side who still harbour slim European ambitions of their own.

Match preview

Looking to bounce back quickly from their Conference League exit to Shakhtar Donetsk, AZ faced high-flying NEC in their second consecutive KNVB Beker final after losing to Go Ahead Eagles last season.

Not since 2018 had Leeroy Echteld's men lost consecutive Dutch Cup finals, but Mees de Wit's first-half opener set them on their way to a commanding 5-1 win, capped by Troy Parrott's 30th goal of the season in stoppage time.

As a result, De Kaasboeren have now secured continental football for a seventh successive season. While they currently trail third-placed NEC by six points, a place in Europe's premier club competition remains within reach.

AZ have won each of their last six trips to Deventer and have clearly dominated this fixture. However, their recent away form tempers expectations of another straightforward encounter.

AZ have lost each of their last three league matches on the road and five of their last six away from home overall. With clashes against Twente and Feyenoord still to come after Thursday's affair, the visitors have little margin for error if they are to keep their hopes of climbing the table alive.

© Imago

Go Ahead Eagles will be relieved to return to home turf after a goalless stalemate against Groningen last time out, a result that extended their poor away record in 2026 to just one win from eight matches.

In contrast, Melvin Boel's side have excelled at home recently, winning their last two outings—against NAC Breda and PEC Zwolle—by a combined score of 11-0.

Only PSV Eindhoven, NEC, Feyenoord, and AZ have scored more home league goals than the Pride of the IJssel Kowet, and their recent defensive solidity at home—three clean sheets in the last four matches—also bodes well for their chances of securing a first league win over their upcoming opponents since 2014.

Starting Thursday's round of matches eight points shy of the last European spot, Go Ahead Eagles still have faint hopes of a second straight season on the continental scene, off the back of their disastrous Europa League showing this term.

Letting in the opening goal against AZ has often led to unproductive outings for the hosts, and with just under half of their 45 goals conceded this season coming in the first period, Go Ahead Eagles will need to stay compact early on.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

L

W

D

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

L

L

W

L

W

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / ANP

Jizz Hornkamp's time at AZ has been hampered by injuries since his arrival from Heracles, with the forward missing the last seven matches due to an ankle problem.

Jordie Clasie's campaign has also been injury-hit, and the midfielder, who was fit enough to start against NEC, is a doubt for the hosts after coming off gingerly last time out.

Troy Parrott will be aiming to score for a fourth straight meeting between Thursday's opponents, making the Ireland international one to keep an eye on here.

Long-term absentees Gerrit Nauber (leg), Pim Saathof (knee), and Robbin Weijenberg (ACL) all remain sidelined for Go Ahead Eagles.

Giovanni van Zwam, Yassir Rahmouni, and Julius Dirksen are also expected to miss out, but Dean Ruben James is available again after making his return against Groningen.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Sampsted, Adelgaard, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Breum; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Sigurdarson

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; De Wit, Penetra, Goes; Dijkstra, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans; Jensen, Parrott, Weslley

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Fresh from a resounding cup final triumph, AZ will be full of confidence. However, Go Ahead Eagles have impressed in recent weeks, losing only one of their last four matches.

All signs point to a closely fought contest, but we are narrowly backing the away side to come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.