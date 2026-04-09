Preview: Groningen vs Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 09 Apr 2026 16:21 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 17:10

In-form Groningen will aim to continue their late-season surge when Go Ahead Eagles come visiting the Euroborg Stadium on Saturday evening in the latest round of Eredivisie action.

Sitting 10th in the league table and six points clear of the visitors, this weekend's hosts are still in a shot at securing eighth place, which would keep their European ambitions alive.

Match preview

Groningen kicked off March with a 3-2 defeat to Volendam, a sixth straight defeat at the time, and with games against Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in two of their next three outings, no renaissance was in sight.

However, Dick Lukkien's men ran out 3-1 and 3-0 winners over Ajax and AZ respectively, either side of a 1-1 stalemate against PEC Zwolle to head into the international break with seven points from a possible nine.

The two-week hiatus did little to halt Trots van het Noorden's momentum as they claimed a 2-0 triumph away at Telstar on Saturday to make it four games without a defeat for the first time this campaign.

With just four points separating sixth-placed AZ from Groningen in 10th, Saturday’s hosts are part of a frenetic five-team battle for three continental spots heading into the final five matches.

Conceding just 14 league goals in front of their fans so far, Groningen have the joint-second-best defensive home record, but that has hardly translated into wins, with only six home victories from 15 encounters.

© Imago

Go Ahead Eagles endured a hectic start to 2026, with Europa League and KNVB Beker commitments contributing to a run of seven games in just 25 days between January 11 and February 5, during which they were eliminated from both competitions.

With only league commitments to navigate, Melvin Boel's men went winless across their next three league matches but have now picked up four victories from six outings courtesy of their 5-0 demolition of PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

As impressive as The Pride of the IJssel Kowet's display last time out was, it pales in comparison to their 6-0 demolition of NAC Breda on March 15, a result that has been recently upheld by the Dutch FA after an investigation into Dean James’s eligibility to play was concluded.

Go Ahead Eagles' 17 goals over the last six rounds of matches are the most of any Eredivisie team in that span, and the Deventer-based side have also managed four clean sheets, highlighting their solidity at both ends of the pitch.

After a run of 12 matches without a win against this weekend's opponents, Go Ahead Eagles are now unbeaten in four meetings—half of which have ended all-square, including a 1-1 draw in December's reverse fixture.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

L

L

W

D

W

W

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

W

W

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Hidde Jurjus replaced Etienne Vaessen at half time for Groningen against Ajax and started the next two matches, but the 32-year-old remains sidelined after missing the win over Telstar.

Mark Hoekstra, Stije Resink and Yenio Holder are all still some way from returning to action, with Resink not expected to feature again this season.

Oskar Zawada has missed the last three matches due to a shoulder problem, denying him the chance to add to his 16 substitute appearances so far.

Long-term absentees Gerrit Nauber, Pim Saathof, and Robbin Weijenberg are making steady progress with their recoveries but remain unavailable for Saturday.

After two consecutive matches as an unused substitute, Alfons Sampsted impressed on his return to the starting XI by providing two assists against Zwolle, which should see the defender retain his place.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Peersman, Janse, Blokzijl, Rente; Land, De Jonge; Schreuders, Van der Werff, Taha; Van Bergen

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Sampsted, Dirksen, Kramer, Adelgaard; Tengstedt, Meulensteen, Breum, Suray; Edvardsen, Sigurdarson

We say: Groningen 3-2 Go Ahead Eagles

Off the back of impressive victories last time out, neither of Saturday's opponents will be short on confidence, which should make for an absorbing affair.

Groningen have scored three goals in each of their last two home matches, and we expect them to repeat the feat en route to edging a five-goal thriller here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.