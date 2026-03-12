Preview: PEC Zwolle vs Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 12 Mar 2026 08:55

PEC Zwolle will host FC Groningen at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Friday night in an Eredivisie clash that could have important implications for both teams as they look to stabilise their positions in the middle of the table as the 2025–26 season enters its decisive stretch.

With the campaign moving toward its final phase, the meeting presents an opportunity for both sides to halt their inconsistent runs and move closer to the security of a mid-table finish.

Match preview

Zwolle head into the contest sitting 13th in the Eredivisie standings after collecting seven wins, eight draws and 11 defeats from their opening 26 matches of the campaign, a record that has left them hovering just above the teams battling near the relegation zone and knowing that every point will be crucial if they are to avoid being drawn into a late-season survival fight.

Recent form has also raised concerns for the home side, who have managed just one win in their last six matches and are currently on a five-game winless run, although they have at least shown resilience by drawing their last three fixtures against FC Utrecht, Ajax and Sparta Rotterdam.

Henry van der Vegt’s team have been relatively consistent in front of goal this season, failing to score in only four matches so far, with the most recent coming in a 0-0 home draw against Ajax which ended a run of 18 consecutive scoring games in all competitions that stretched back to a 4-0 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven in October.

At the MAC³PARK Stadion, the Blauwvingers have enjoyed mixed but generally respectable results, winning six of their 12 league matches while drawing two and losing four, with their home fixtures producing a balanced record of 15 goals scored and 15 conceded.

History may also offer encouragement to the hosts heading into Friday’s encounter, as Zwolle have produced strong performances against Groningen on home soil in recent seasons and remain unbeaten in their last six meetings at the MAC³PARK Stadion, while they have also avoided defeat in the last six overall encounters between the two clubs.

© Imago

Groningen arrive in Zwolle occupying a slightly stronger position in the Eredivisie table, sitting 10th with a record of 10 wins, four draws and 12 defeats from 26 matches, although a difficult run of results in recent weeks has slowed what earlier looked like a potential push toward the European playoff places.

Dick Lukkien’s side managed to halt a worrying six-match losing streak with an impressive 3-1 victory over European hopefuls Ajax last weekend, as goals from Thom van Bergen and Oskar Zawada secured a valuable win after Ajax captain Davy Klaassen had earlier drawn the visitors level during the first half.

The Pride of the North are now aiming to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since the beginning of the year, with their most recent consecutive wins coming in December before the winter break when they defeated Excelsior and Volendam.

However, Groningen will face a significant challenge in trying to secure only their second away victory of the league campaign, having won just once on the road this season against Excelsior in December while also suffering seven defeats and recording six draws away from home, with their last point on their travels coming in a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles.

When the two sides last met earlier this season in November, the match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Euroborg Stadium, where Thom van Bergen scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Groningen after Zwolle had been reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute following Anselmo McNulty’s dismissal for a second yellow card.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

WLLDDD

Groningen Eredivisie form:

LLLLLW

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Zwolle will be without five first-team players for the encounter due to injury problems, with Samir Lagsir and Jamiro Monteiro both sidelined by muscle issues, while Jasper Schendelaar is recovering from a thigh injury and Damian van der Haar is dealing with an ankle problem, and David Voute is also unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Winger Shola Shoretire and defender Sherel Floranus are also walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the match, with both players just one booking away from suspension after accumulating four yellow cards so far this season.

Groningen, meanwhile, suffered several injury setbacks during their 3-1 victory over Ajax last weekend, with two-goal hero Zawada forced off with a suspected injury despite only coming on in the second half to replace Brynjolfur Willumsson, while Tyrique Mercera lasted only 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time with an injury concern and Travis Hernes was also forced off in the 69th minute before being replaced by the returning Tika de Jonge.

The visitors have also been dealt a major blow with captain Stije Resink ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the recent defeat to Volendam, with the midfielder confirming via Instagram that he will undergo surgery.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Floranus, McNulty, Velthuis, Gooijer; Buurmeester, Thomas, Oosting; Shoretire, Namli, Konstons

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; Land, Schreuders, Van der Werff, De Jonge; Willumsson, Van Bergen

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-1 Groningen

Zwolle will be hoping to maintain their distance from the relegation battle, and a victory would significantly boost their chances of achieving that objective, but with results not going their way in recent matches, securing three points against Groningen would be particularly welcome for the hosts.

However, the visitors still have an outside chance of pushing toward the European playoff places, which should encourage them to play for a positive result, though their poor away form suggests that could be difficult, and we expect a stalemate with both teams sharing the points once again, similar to the 2–2 draw earlier in the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.