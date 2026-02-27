Preview: PEC Zwolle vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 27 Feb 2026 20:49

PEC Zwolle will host Ajax at the Mac3Park Stadion on Sunday for their matchday 25 Eredivisie encounter.

The hosts enter the fixture on the back of a three-match winless run as they look to pull further clear of the relegation battle, while the Sons of God have fallen out of the title race but remain focused on securing third place and a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualification rounds as their primary objective for the season.

Match preview

PEC Zwolle rescued a point last weekend with a 79th-minute equaliser against FC Utrecht to continue their push away from the relegation zone.

That valuable away draw came after a 4-2 defeat to SC Heerenveen a week earlier, a result in which Henry van der Vegt’s side conceded at least two goals for the third time in four matches.

The Blauwvingers have struggled for consistency, recording two wins, three defeats and one draw in their last six outings, and they remain without a victory in their most recent matches.

However, PEC have scored at least once in each of their last eight league games and have enjoyed relative success at home, winning six of their 11 fixtures, drawing one and losing four, while scoring 15 goals and conceding 15.

Against Ajax, PEC have suffered 41 defeats in 55 previous meetings, alongside seven wins and seven draws, and they are currently on a 20-match winless run in this fixture, with three draws during that stretch dating back to October 2014.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Ajax missed the chance to climb to third in the Eredivisie after being held to a 1-1 draw by direct rivals NEC Nijmegen, with Mika Godts opening the scoring before Darko Nejasmic netted an equaliser to ensure the points were shared.

The result saw Ajax lose further ground in the race for the top positions, leaving second place effectively out of reach and increasing the pressure to secure European qualification.

The fixture also marked the debut of goalkeeper Maarten Paes, who started in place of the injured Vitezslav Jaros, now ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury, and his display drew mixed reactions as Ajax struggled to control proceedings after taking the lead.

De Godenzonen sit fourth in the 2025-26 standings with 43 points from 24 matches, level with NEC but trailing on goal difference, keeping the contest for European spots finely poised.

Fred Grim's side recent form has been mixed but encouraging, with a 4-1 win over Fortuna Sittard ending a run of successive draws against AZ Alkmaar and Excelsior, while they have now scored in 15 consecutive league matches since October 2025.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

WLWLLD

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

WLWLLD

Ajax Eredivisie form:

DWDDWD

Ajax form (all competitions):

WLDDWD

Team News

© Iconsport

PEC remain without Jamiro Monteiro, Damian van der Haar, Samir Lagsir and Jasper Schendelaar due to injury concerns.

Van der Vegt will also be unable to call upon Poland international Jan Faberski following his stoppage-time dismissal against Utrecht last weekend.

Ajax goalkeeper Jaros will miss the trip to Zwolle after being ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury, meaning Paes is set to continue between the posts.

Former Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after sustaining a serious injury on his first home appearance for Ajax, while Steven Berghuis remains sidelined.

Davy Klaassen, who was absent from the squad against NEC due to a fitness issue, has returned to full training and is back in contention for selection.

Youri Regeer was substituted in the 77th minute with a suspected injury on Saturday while striker Kasper Dolberg also suffered the same fate and was replaced by Wout Weghorst.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Gooijer, MacNulty, Jensen, Floranus; Buurmeester, Oosting, Fichtinger; Shoretire, Namli; Kostons

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal; Gloukh, Fitz-Jim, Steur; Bounida, Godts, Weghorst

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-2 Ajax

PEC are not imminently in danger of dropping into the relegation zone, but with 10 matches left before the end of the season, things could turn ugly if they keep dropping points.

While mathematically, Ajax are out of the title race, a win against PEC on Sunday will keep the pressure on third-placed NEC Nijmegen and we back Grim's team to pick all three points.

