Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Newcastle United clash: Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, Levi Colwill latest

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday evening when they play host to Newcastle United in the Champions League.

The Blues return to Stamford Bridge after a run of four successive away matches across three competitions, the last of which came on Wednesday night as they capitulated to a 5-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Despite the second leg coming three days after this fixture, Liam Rosenior and his players are under pressure to deliver at a time when they sit in fifth position in the Premier League table.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 17 (vs. PSG)

Estevao Willian has not been seen since the FA Cup tie at Hull City due to a hamstring injury. While the Brazilian is believed to be making progress in his recovery, reports have indicated that he is not in contention for a return against Newcastle.

JAMIE GITTENS

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 14 (vs. Newcastle)

Jamie Gittens has been out of action since being forced off in Chelsea's 3-2 win over West Ham United at the end of January. However, earlier this week, Rosenior stated that the winger "is back", a suggestion that he could feature on the substitutes' bench at the weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury before the start of the season. Although the centre-back made an appearance in training on Tuesday, his session was modified, and there is no prospect of a return for the England international over the coming weeks.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk is continuing to serve a suspension which has been in place since he tested positive for a banned substance at the end of 2024.