Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'leading Chelsea' for £7.6m Ligue 1 talent

Sunderland are reportedly accelerating their pursuit of a talented FC Lorient player out of contract, who is also being chased by Strasbourg and Rennes.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, time is pressing and discussions are intensifying around players entering the final stretch of their contracts. That is notably the case for Ibrahima Konate, with PSG among the interested parties, but also for Arthur Avom. The FC Lorient midfielder's contract similarly expires at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Cameroonian, who had already made a name for himself last season in Ligue 2, has confirmed his quality in Ligue 1 this campaign with 22 appearances to his name — 16 of them as a starter — contributing one goal and one assist. His performances, potential and contractual situation have made him a sought-after figure on the market.

Sunderland well-placed to sign Arthur Avom

At the end of September 2025, Strasbourg had opened discussions with the Lorient talent. The Alsatian club, who predominantly target young players with room to develop, had already held talks with those around the Cameroonian international with a view to a future transfer. That information was first reported by Africa Foot, who have now provided an update on the Lorient man's future.

According to the outlet, which specialises in African football, Sunderland are currently in pole position for Avom. The newly promoted Premier League side are said to be in direct contact with the young midfielder's representatives, with a four-year contract plus an optional additional year reportedly on the table. No agreement has yet been reached, with talks still ongoing between the two parties.

Strasbourg, Galatasaray and Rennes also tracking Avom

The same source notes that the Cameroonian is also on the radar of Chelsea, Strasbourg, Galatasaray and Stade Rennais. Those four clubs — though Chelsea and Strasbourg can arguably be counted as a single competitor given their shared ownership under the BlueCo consortium — all appear to be trailing Sunderland in the race.

The current 11th-placed Premier League side could pull off a significant coup by bringing in Arthur Avom for nothing this summer, with the player already valued at £7.6m by Transfermarkt.