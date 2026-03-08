Sunday's FA Cup predictions and previews including Leeds vs. Norwich

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's FA Cup predictions include Leeds United's showdown with Norwich City, Southampton's trip to Fulham and Sunderland's potential banana skin away to Port Vale.

Fulham welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon for the fifth round of this season's FA Cup campaign.

The Cottagers booked their spot in the tie after winning 2-1 away at Stoke City in round four, while the Saints edged past Leicester City by the same scoreline following extra time at St Mary's Stadium.

We say: Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Although Southampton are in an outstanding patch of form and look set to be battling for an immediate Premier League until the end of the season, we think Fulham will have just too much for them on Sunday afternoon.

The Cottagers have a great recent record against the Saints and after a disappointing result in the week, they will no doubt have added incentive to return to winning ways and progress to the quarter-final stage in back-to-back seasons.

Sunderland will hope to avoid FA Cup embarrassment on Sunday, when they travel to face League One outfit Port Vale at Vale Park.

The Black Cats advanced to the fifth round thanks to their 1-0 triumph against Oxford United on February 15, while the hosts beat Bristol City 1-0 on March 3.

We say: Port Vale 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland should be expected to win considering they will be able to field an XI that is considerably stronger than Port Vale's team.

The hosts could be forgiven if their focus was primarily on their league campaign, so while they will undoubtedly do their best to keep the visitors out, early changes could allow Sunderland to take advantage.

Mounting a push for their second-ever success in this competition, Leeds United welcome an in-form Norwich City side to Elland Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites suffered a damaging Yorkshire loss to Sunderland last time out in the Premier League, whilst the Canaries' impressive run continued on the road in the Championship.

We say: Leeds United 2-1 Norwich City

Failing to score in each of their last two Elland Road matches, Leeds will be hoping that the floodgates open against Norwich this weekend.

The Canaries have fared excellently in the Championship of late, however Sunday's trip to a Premier League opponent could be a step too far.

