Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Inter vs. Milan, Lecce vs. Cremonese

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Mar 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 00:28

There are five Serie A matches taking place on Saturday, including the second Derby della Madonnina between Inter Milan and AC Milan to possibly decide the Scudetto race and a relegation six-pointer in Apulia between Lecce and Cremonese.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina host Parma, Bologna welcome bottom-placed Hellas Verona and Roma travels to Genoa.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Serie A fixtures.

© Imago

Lecce welcome Cremonese to Stadio Via del Mare in Sunday’s Serie A clash that could have ramifications for both teams’ survival prospects.

Separated by one place in the table ahead of gameweek 28, the hosts could leapfrog their opponents with a win this weekend, although that outcome is contingent on the league’s lowest scorers finding attacking solutions against their relegation rivals.

We say: Lecce 1-0 Cremonese

With both teams struggling for results, Lecce’s recent victories at least highlight their potential to claim maximum points if everything comes together.

Given Cremonese’s issues in front of goal, they are likely to be edged out by the Salentini in Apulia, and their 13-match winless streak could stretch to 14 this weekend, potentially pushing them into the bottom three.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Fighting for Serie A survival, Fiorentina remain at serious risk of relegation heading into Sunday's home clash with mid-table Parma.

While the visitors have pulled clear of danger with a stunning run of results, their hosts are still embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop.

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Parma

As Parma actually perform better on their travels, they should take at least one point back to Emilia-Romagna.

Pressure is piling up on Fiorentina, and there few signs that they can handle it, so a scrappy home draw is the best they can hope for.

Following five straight wins across all competitions, Bologna intend to keep their hot streak going when they host Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Having beaten 19th-placed Pisa on Monday evening, the Rossoblu return to Stadio Dall'Ara for a clash with Serie A's rock-bottom side.

We say: Bologna 2-0 Hellas Verona

While Bologna are building momentum at a crucial phase of the season, goal-shy Verona seem doomed to the drop.

Even though the hosts may have half an eye on next week's big Europa League contest, they should still get the job done on home turf.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Fighting for a top-four finish in Serie A, Roma will continue their quest for Champions League qualification when they visit relegation-threatened Genoa on Sunday.

Having previously excelled at the other club, two familiar faces will occupy either dugout at Stadio Ferraris, with both needing maximum points.

We say: Genoa 2-2 Roma

Roma's defence has been rock-solid this season, but they shipped three goals last week and Genoa have started to score freely on home turf.

So, Roman legend De Rossi may frustrate his beloved club this weekend.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Taking a last shot at stopping their city rivals racing off into the distance, AC Milan will meet Serie A leaders Inter Milan for a Sunday night showdown at San Siro.

This season's second Derby della Madonnina comes with both sides vying for the Scudetto, but Milan trail Inter by 10 points and simply must win to stay in contention.

We say: AC Milan 1-2 Inter Milan

The blue-and-black half of Italy's second city will celebrate on Sunday evening - and probably beyond - as Inter can effectively seal the Scudetto with an increasingly rare derby victory.

Milan have done well to stay in touch so far, but their free-scoring foes are overdue a big win against major rivals and have plenty of incentive to finally get one.

