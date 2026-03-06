Preview: Fiorentina vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 Mar 2026 13:59 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 14:03

Fighting for Serie A survival, Fiorentina remain at serious risk of relegation heading into Sunday's home clash with mid-table Parma.

While the visitors have pulled clear of danger with a stunning run of results, their hosts are still embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop.

Match preview

Just when three straight wins seemed to help Fiorentina turn a corner, back-to-back defeats have brought a halt to their long-awaited revival.

Though last week's loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok still saw them scrape into the Conference League's last 16, Paolo Vanoli and co suffered a chastening Serie A setback on Monday.

One down within 10 minutes, the Viola were beaten 3-0 by Udinese while failing to register a single shot on target - and that made it seven goals shipped across their last two fixtures.

Sitting just above the relegation zone, level on points with both Lecce and Cremonese, they are facing a desperate scrap to survive in Italy's top flight.

On home turf, the Tuscan club have only claimed 13 points from a possible 39 this season, but they have at least improved a little since Vanoli took charge.

Fiorentina have lost just one of their last six league matches at Stadio Franchi, after earning a meagre two points from the first seven.

Now, following three consecutive draws between the teams in Florence, they must try to topple a Parma side that are taking the shortcut to safety.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Last week's 1-1 draw against Cagliari extended Parma's unbeaten streak to four matches, leaving them in 12th place and nine points clear of the drop zone.

Including Gaetano Oristanio's late leveller, four of their last five goals have arrived within the final 15 minutes, showing the spirit which could keep them afloat in Serie A.

Indeed, Parma have scored the highest percentage of their goals from the 76th minute onwards this season (35%), while Fiorentina have dropped nine points due to conceding in the same period.

Furthermore, recent history will be on the Gialloblu's side this weekend, with a record of just one loss from the pair's last nine league meetings - including a 1-0 home win in December.

Carlos Cuesta's team have also won their last two away fixtures - against Bologna and Scudetto hopefuls AC Milan - continuing some fine form out on the road.

Since November, Parma have averaged 2.1 points per away game, and only both Milan clubs have fared better.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

L L D W W L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

D W W W L L

Parma Serie A form:

L L W W W D

Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Vanoli may make several changes to his Fiorentina lineup, after switching back to a 3-5-2 formation on Monday evening with disastrous results.

Daniele Rugani had a full debut to forget, so the Juventus-owned defender may make way, with regular right-back Dodo returning from suspension.

However, Fabiano Parisi must now serve a one-match ban, joining injured duo Luca Lezzerini and Manor Solomon on the sidelines; Robin Gosens could return from a facial injury, but wearing a protective mask.

Moise Kean hopes to overcome a shin problem and keep his place up front: seven of his eight Serie A goals this season have come on home turf at the Franchi.

Meanwhile, Mateo Pellegrino is Parma's seven-goal top scorer; Oristanio and Gabriel Strefezza will compete to partner the towering striker.

Lautaro Valenti is suspended due to accumulated bookings, and Cuesta will also be without Abdoulaye N'Diaye, Pontus Almqvist and Matija Frigan through injury.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Brescianini, Fagioli, Mandragora; Harrison, Kean, Gudmundsson

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Circati; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Ordonez, Valeri; Strefezza; Pellegrino

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Parma

As Parma actually perform better on their travels, they should take at least one point back to Emilia-Romagna.

Pressure is piling up on Fiorentina, and there few signs that they can handle it, so a scrappy home draw is the best they can hope for.

