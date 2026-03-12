Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'to battle' Real Madrid, Liverpool for 23-year-old defender as club alter transfer stance

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 08:47 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 08:49

Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo has reportedly emerged as a target for Manchester United during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are planning a busy summer market, with two central midfielders set to arrive, while the club are also expected to bring in a full-back and a left-sided attacker.

According to The i Paper, Man United are also keen to sign a new centre-back due to some injury problems in that area of the field during the 2025-26 campaign.

Matthijs de Ligt remains on the sidelines with a long-term back issue, while Lisandro Martinez is currently struggling to overcome a calf problem.

© Imago / APL

Man United 'target' summer move for Murillo

Harry Maguire's contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, meanwhile, and it is understood that bringing in a central defender this summer is now very much in Man United's plans, with their transfer stance changing.

The Red Devils allegedly believe that Murillo has the 'perfect blend' of youth and Premier League experience, but the club are unlikely to have a free run at the Brazilian.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring Murillo, who has a contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2029.

The 23-year-old made the move to Forest from Corinthians in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the Reds on 105 occasions, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

The defender has scored twice in 30 appearances for Forest this season, while he has been capped on one occasion by Brazil.

© Imago

Would Murillo be a good signing for Man United?

Even if Forest avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, it will be very difficult for the club to keep hold of Murillo due to the growing interest in his services.

It has been a tough campaign for Forest, but Murillo has once again been an excellent performer, and he enjoyed a particularly outstanding 2024-25 for the club.

Man United's desire to sign a new centre-back is growing, and Murillo certainly fits the bill considering his age and proven performance level in the Premier League.