Preview: Groningen vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 20 Mar 2026 10:51

AZ Alkmaar travel to Groningen on Sunday looking for the win that they require to stay in the hunt for the top three in the Eredivisie table.

At a time when the visitors sit in sixth position in the standings, Groningen are 10th and bidding to stay in contention for a place in the European playoffs.

Match preview

Sitting 10 points behind second-placed Feyenoord, few people at AZ are going to be satisfied with their current situation, but there are signs that their campaign could end on a high.

On Thursday night, AZ recorded a statement 4-0 victory away at Sparta Prague to move through to the Conference League quarter-finals.

A total of three successive wins have been posted in all competitions, Lee-Roy Echeld also witnessing AZ prevail 4-0 versus Heracles last weekend.

Across an eight-game period, their only defeats have come away at FC Utrecht and champions-elect PSV Eindhoven, and they have a favourable-enough schedule where they will back themselves to make further headway up the table.

However, this remains a team that has lost seven of 14 away fixtures in the Eredivisie this season, including four of their last six, with their two victories during that time could against opponents who sit in 15th and 16th place.

© Imago

As far as Groningen are concerned, they are finally showing some improvement after a potentially-costly six-match losing streak in the Eredivisie.

Thirteen goals were conceded during that period as they dropped out of contention for the top three, but a 3-1 win over Ajax has kick-started their attempt to earn European qualification.

With that being followed by a 1-1 draw at PEC Zwolle, Groningen are back to within three points of occupying a place for the European playoffs.

Despite their recent struggles, Groningen have still only conceded 14 goals from 13 games at Euroborg, a statistic that will encourage Dick Lukkien when his team remain in line to improve on last season's 13th-placed finish.

Nevertheless, Groningen have not kept a clean sheet at their home ground since a goalless draw with lowly NAC Breda on January 10.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

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AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

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AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Tika de Jonge could be drafted back into the Groningen midfield at the expense of Tygo Land, depending on what formation Lukkien selects for this fixture.

He started with a 4-4-2 last time out, front duo Younes Taha and Thom van Bergen combining for the 84th-minute leveller at PEC Zwolle.

Taha now has seven assists for the season and Van Bergen seven goals. The rest of the team could potentially stay the same.

As well as making a number of changes for the Sparta Prague game, Echeld was able to rest the likes of AZ's 28-goal top goalscorer and key midfielder Kees Smit during the closing stages.

Therefore, a similar starting lineup from the win over Heracles could be named. However, Jeroen Zoet should replace Hobie Verhulst between the sticks after his unavailability for the last league game.

Isak Jensen is pushing for a start on the right flank having scored in his last two appearances.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Jurjus; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; Werff, Land, Schreuders, Hernes; Taha, Bergen

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; Dijkstra, Goes, Van Duijl, Wit; Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans; Jensen, Parrott, Daal

We say: Groningen 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Given the quick turnaround after their efforts in Europe, AZ may not be at their freshest for this contest. Nevertheless, we are backing the visitors to record another important victory in the context of their season as they look to build momentum before the international break.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.