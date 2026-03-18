Man United transfer news: Red Devils aiming to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool to 'the new Pedri'

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 17:50 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 17:56

Manchester United are reportedly determined to win the race for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form for AZ during the 2025-26 campaign, making 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering six assists in the process.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Smit's future, with a number of leading clubs in world football said to be determined to sign the Dutchman.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool have all been linked with Smit, but according to reports in Spain, Man United are currently pushing to secure his signature.

The Red Devils allegedly view the youngster as the ideal player to boost their engine room, with two signings in that area expected to be made during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / Box to Box Pictures

Man United 'determined to win the race' for Smit

Smit is believed to be valued by AZ in the region of €75m (£65m), but the price could potentially be pushed higher due to the amount of interest in his services.

“Jorge Mendes is in control of the situation. There is Real Madrid interested and several Premier League top clubs so there is going to be a big battle in the Premier League and Spanish clubs,” transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said on his YouTube channel.

“Let’s see what happens because Kes Smit and AZ Alkmaar, it is going to be a huge summer, a huge battle. It’s not going to be easy to sign him because €40m (£35m)-€45m (£39m) is not going to be enough, it’s going to be big money.

“For sure, it’s going to be a big battle, so get for Kees Smit because he’s going to be a big part of conversations.”

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Smit has been compared to Barcelona, Spain star Pedri

Smit has drawn comparisons with Barcelona and Spain star Pedri due to his playing style.

“[Smit] has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value,” Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman told reporters. “The resemblance people see (with Pedri) is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure.

“Big clubs follow players with these characteristics. That is normal. What is important is that he continues developing where he is, playing regularly.”

Smit has a record of six goals and eight assists in 69 appearances for AZ in all competitions, and he is being tipped to become one of the best midfielders in European football in the coming years.