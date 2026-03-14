Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 14 Mar 2026 00:43

AZ Alkmaar will aim to strengthen their push for European qualification when they host Heracles Almelo in Sunday’s Eredivisie clash at the AFAS Stadion.

The match brings together two sides experiencing contrasting fortunes this season, with De Kaasboeren seeking to climb the table while Heracles continue their battle to avoid relegation.

Match preview

AZ head into Sunday’s Eredivisie clash sitting sixth in the table with 39 points from 26 matches, keeping them firmly in contention for European qualification as the season enters its decisive final stretch.

Their recent league form, however, has been inconsistent, with consecutive defeats to FC Utrecht and PSV Eindhoven contrasting with a morale-boosting 2–1 victory over AC Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Despite those setbacks, AZ have remained one of the league’s more dangerous attacking sides, averaging around 1.7 goals per match, and their overall performances have kept them competitive in the race for continental qualification as they look to return to winning ways domestically when they host bottom-placed Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

The Cheese Farmers produced an attacking masterclass against Sparta Prague, registering 4.1 expected goals — the highest recorded by a Dutch side in a major European match since Feyenoord generated 4.4 on October 21, 2021.

In the Eredivisie, the team coached by Leeroy Echteld risk finishing outside the top five for the first time since the 2016–17 season, as they currently sit five points behind fourth-placed AFC Ajax and have suffered defeats in their last two league outings.

Jizz Hornkamp, who joined AZ in January, will face his former side for the first time since completing the transfer, while Lequincio Zeefuik, currently on loan at Heracles, will be eager to impress against his parent club.

De Kaasboeren also hold the upper hand in this fixture, having won the reverse meeting in September and remained unbeaten in 13 home matches against Heracles since a KNVB Cup semi-final defeat in 2012.

© Iconsport / ANP

After a week marked by turmoil and internal recriminations, Heracles sought calm in Delden with a mini-training camp that culminated in a draw against FC Utrecht, halting a four-game losing streak and potentially providing a turning point despite the result offering little immediate reward on the surface.

The arrival of 29-year-old Vincent Heilmann from PSV’s Under-19 side generated significant noise around the club, but it may have been the spark Ernest Faber needed to energise a team that has struggled defensively and conceded heavily throughout the season.

The Tukkers travel to Alkmaar under mounting pressure as they sit bottom of the Eredivisie table in 18th place with just 18 points so far this campaign.

Their struggles have been evident at both ends of the pitch, leaving them in urgent need of points if they are to escape the relegation zone before the season concludes.

The visitors’ recent form offers little encouragement either, as they have failed to win any of their last five league matches and have scored just twice during that run, a sequence that leaves them vulnerable heading into a difficult away fixture against one of the division’s stronger sides.

Last weekend’s draw against Utrecht followed a damaging run of defeats, including a 3–1 home loss to league leaders PSV Eindhoven, a heavy 4–0 reverse against Go Ahead Eagles, a narrow 1–0 defeat to struggling NAC Breda, and a 4–1 thrashing at the hands of NEC Nijmegen.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

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AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

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Heracles Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago / ANP

AZ will be without Alexandre Penetra for Sunday’s match after the central defender received his fifth yellow card of the Eredivisie season against PSV Eindhoven, resulting in a one-match suspension.

Echteld is still considering how to adjust his defensive setup in Penetra’s absence, while Jordy Clasie, Seiya Maikuma and Mateo Chavez also remain unavailable due to injury.

For the visitors, Faber can once again call upon Mario Engels in Alkmaar after the attacker recovered sufficiently to return to the match squad, while Sem Scheperman has continued his comeback from a long-term injury with substitute appearances against PSV and Utrecht.

However, Luka Kulenovic, Walid Ould-Chikh, Mike te Wierik and Jeff Reine-Adelaide remain sidelined with their respective injuries.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Dijkstra, Goes, Penetra, De Wit; Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans; Jensen, Daal, Parrott

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Wieckhoff, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Bozinovski, Zamburek, Hrustic; Unuvar; Ahlstrand, Zeefuik

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Heracles

With AZ chasing European qualification and Heracles battling to avoid relegation, Sunday’s clash carries significant importance for both sides.

Although AZ will enter the contest as clear favourites due to their stronger league position and historical dominance in this fixture, the visitors will hope to produce a resilient display to keep their survival hopes alive, though we expect the Cheese Farmers to secure a 3–1 victory on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.