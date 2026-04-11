Liverpool games Curtis Jones could miss through injury as Arne Slot makes worrying PSG admission

By Ben Knapton | 11 Apr 2026 20:54

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted that he would be "surprised" if Curtis Jones is available to face Paris Saint-Germain in midweek after the midfielder came off injured against Fulham.

The Reds ended a three-game losing run across all tournaments with a routine 2-0 Premier League triumph over the Cottagers at Anfield, where Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah netted in the first half.

Ngumoha broke a Liverpool record with his opening strike, shortly before the teenager was involved in the build-up for Salah's 192nd Premier League career goal.

Following Wednesday's 2-0 loss to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash, Ngumoha, Salah and Jones were all brought back into the XI as part of a quintuple change from Slot, but the latter was withdrawn at half time for Ryan Gravenberch.

Jones's premature withdrawal sparked concern of another injury worry for the England international, and Slot confirmed at full time that his half-time exit was enforced.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones expected to miss PSG clash with groin injury

© Imago / Sportimage, Propaganda Photo

The Dutchman revealed that Jones had complained of pain in his groin, telling Sky Sports: "He felt a little bit his groin. It wasn't the moment – he felt it already for a few minutes. I would be surprised if he's available for Tuesday."

Now one of Liverpool's longest-serving senior players, Jones has been a regular fixture in the squad under Slot this season, making 42 appearances and contributing two goals and two assists in all competitions.

The academy graduate is yet to cement a regular place in the Reds' starting XI, though, starting just 12 Premier League games in the 2025-26 campaign and another four in the Champions League.

Jones was likely to drop out for either Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister for Tuesday's second leg anyway, although his likely absence will deprive Slot of a well-versed alternative midfield option.

Jones is one of five players who would miss the first leg of any possible UCL semi-final if they are booked in midweek, though - a list that also includes Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Liverpool games Curtis Jones could miss through injury

Remaining Liverpool matches 2025-26 April 14: vs. PSG (H) April 19: vs. Everton (A) April 25: vs. Crystal Palace (H) May 3: vs. Manchester United (A) May 10: vs. Chelsea (H) May 17: vs. Aston Villa (A) May 24: vs. Brentford (H)

Whether it be groin, calf, hamstring or thigh, even the least severe muscular injury - a Grade 1 minor strain - usually requires at least two weeks on the sidelines.

As a result, Jones may not only miss the visit of PSG to Anfield next week, but also the Merseyside derby with Everton next Sunday, and possibly the visit of Crystal Palace on April 25.

A moderate Grade 2 injury or complete Grade 3 tear could rule Jones out for the season and potentially hamper his World Cup chances too, but there is no indication that he has sustained a serious issue.

Furthermore, the midfielder may have only felt tightness and was thus withdrawn as a precaution, but Slot's PSG admission suggests that he has sustained a 'proper' injury and may need a couple of weeks to recover.