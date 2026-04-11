Real Madrid facing La Liga agony as Lamine Yamal makes more history in crucial Barcelona victory

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 19:33

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in history to reach 100 appearances in La Liga, doing so at the age of 18 years and 272 days old.

Previously, the record had been held by Real Madrid legend Raul, who put up 100 appearances in Spain's top flight at the age of 19 years and 284 days old.

However, that record has been demolished by Yamal, who incredibly featured for the 100th time in La Liga in Saturday's clash between Barcelona and Espanyol.

The generational talent has now scored 29 goals and registered 34 assists in his 100 outings in the top flight after providing two assists and a goal in Barcelona's 4-1 success in the Catalan derby.

Yamal is now on 22 goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season, which are sensational numbers for a player who is not 19 until July.

18 - Youngest players to reach 100 appearances in @LaLigaEN history:



18a 272d - LAMINE YAMAL

19a 284d - Raúl González

19a 293d - Iker Muniain



Lightning. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8etMdapgT1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 11, 2026

Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol: Yamal reaches 100 La Liga appearances in Catalan derby at Camp Nou

Ferran Torres registered a brace for Hansi Flick's side, while Marcus Rashford scored late on after Yamal had struck, and the win has moved Barcelona nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona are bidding to win the La Liga title for the 29th time this season, and it is incredibly difficult to imagine them passing up first from such a strong position.

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in La Liga on Friday night, and Barcelona took full advantage on Saturday to make the gap nine points.

Barcelona's attention will now switch back to the Champions League, preparing to take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final, and they trail 2-0 from the first leg.

The Catalan outfit will take on Celta Vigo, Getafe, Osasuna, Real Madrid, Alaves, Real Betis and Valencia in their final seven league fixtures of the campaign.

Hansi Flick's side will also hope to be involved in the semi-finals of the Champions League, but they will need a special performance on Tuesday night if that is to be the case.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

De Jong made timely return for Barcelona vs. Espanyol

Barcelona received further positive news on Saturday, as Frenkie de Jong made his return to the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Netherlands international was introduced in the 84th minute of the match, and he provided the assist for Rashford to score Barcelona's fourth late on.

De Jong's presence in the middle has been missed, and his return for Flick's team is a major boost at a vital stage of the campaign - a start could now be on the cards against Atletico.