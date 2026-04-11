La Liga
Barcelona
Apr 11, 2026 5.30pm
4
1
HT : 2 0
FT Camp Nou
Espanyol
  • Ferran Torres 9' goal
  • Ferran Torres 25' goal
  • Marc Casadó 46' yellowcard
  • Marcus Rashford 64' yellowcard
  • João Cancelo 64' yellowcard
  • Dani Olmo 74' yellowcard
  • Frenkie de Jong 84' yellowcard
  • Lamine Yamal 87' goal
  • Marcus Rashford 89' goal
  • yellowcard Roberto Fernández 46'
  • goal Pol Lozano 56'
  • yellowcard Rubén Sánchez 64'
  • yellowcard Pere Milla 71'
  • yellowcard Ramón Terrats 71'
  • yellowcard Charles Pickel 80'

Real Madrid facing La Liga agony as Lamine Yamal makes more history in crucial Barcelona victory

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Are you watching Real Madrid? Yamal makes more history as Barca close in on 29th La Liga title
© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in history to reach 100 appearances in La Liga, doing so at the age of 18 years and 272 days old.

Previously, the record had been held by Real Madrid legend Raul, who put up 100 appearances in Spain's top flight at the age of 19 years and 284 days old.

However, that record has been demolished by Yamal, who incredibly featured for the 100th time in La Liga in Saturday's clash between Barcelona and Espanyol.

The generational talent has now scored 29 goals and registered 34 assists in his 100 outings in the top flight after providing two assists and a goal in Barcelona's 4-1 success in the Catalan derby.

Yamal is now on 22 goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season, which are sensational numbers for a player who is not 19 until July.

Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol: Yamal reaches 100 La Liga appearances in Catalan derby at Camp Nou

Ferran Torres registered a brace for Hansi Flick's side, while Marcus Rashford scored late on after Yamal had struck, and the win has moved Barcelona nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona are bidding to win the La Liga title for the 29th time this season, and it is incredibly difficult to imagine them passing up first from such a strong position.

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in La Liga on Friday night, and Barcelona took full advantage on Saturday to make the gap nine points.

Barcelona's attention will now switch back to the Champions League, preparing to take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final, and they trail 2-0 from the first leg.

The Catalan outfit will take on Celta Vigo, Getafe, Osasuna, Real Madrid, Alaves, Real Betis and Valencia in their final seven league fixtures of the campaign.

Hansi Flick's side will also hope to be involved in the semi-finals of the Champions League, but they will need a special performance on Tuesday night if that is to be the case.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

De Jong made timely return for Barcelona vs. Espanyol

Barcelona received further positive news on Saturday, as Frenkie de Jong made his return to the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Netherlands international was introduced in the 84th minute of the match, and he provided the assist for Rashford to score Barcelona's fourth late on.

De Jong's presence in the middle has been missed, and his return for Flick's team is a major boost at a vital stage of the campaign - a start could now be on the cards against Atletico.

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