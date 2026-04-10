Barcelona vs. Espanyol: Will Blaugrana midfielder Frenkie de Jong make timely return for Catalan derby?

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 16:58

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that a decision on Frenkie de Jong's fitness for the Catalan derby against Espanyol will not be made until Saturday morning.

The Netherlands international has not featured since the end of February due to a hamstring injury, but he has now returned to training and is on the verge of a first-team return.

Flick refused to confirm whether De Jong would be available for Saturday's clash with Espanyol, with a final decision set to be made just hours before kickoff.

“He has to take it step by step. The next step is tomorrow, and we’ll see how he’s feeling after today’s training session," Flick told reporters during Friday's press conference.

“We’ll decide tomorrow. The next step will be on Tuesday. We have to wait until tomorrow. If he’s fit, he’ll be on the bench.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

De Jong could make Barcelona return in Catalan derby

De Jong has scored once and provided seven assists in 31 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, including one goal and four assists in 19 La Liga outings.

The Dutchman's return to fitness is major news for Barcelona at a vital stage of the season.

The Catalan outfit are currently seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, while they are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona face an uphill task to qualify for the semi-finals of the European Cup, though, having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-eight clash.

De Jong could potentially be considered for a start against Atletico in the second leg next week if he receives minutes off the bench against Espanyol.

© Imago

Will Bernal return for the Catalan derby?

Marc Bernal has benefitted from De Jong's absence, with the 18-year-old enjoying a recent run in the side, but he suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's La Liga clash with Atletico.

The midfielder was sidelined against Atletico in the Champions League on Wednesday night and remains a major doubt for the Catalan derby on Saturday.

Bernal's return could instead come against Atletico in the second leg of their European Cup quarter-final next week, and the Spaniard could be a crucial player in that contest.